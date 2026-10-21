Kenyans mark the 63rd Mashujaa Day with pomp and colour in Eldoret

The 63rd Mashujaa Day was celebrated with pomp and colour on Tuesday, as thousands of Kenyans filled the newly renovated Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret City.
Marking the first time the national holiday was hosted in the North Rift region, the event was uniquely co-hosted by three counties: Uasin Gishu, Nandi, and Elgeyo Marakwet
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