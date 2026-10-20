Wandayi assures Kenyans of steady fuel supply amid Middle East crisis

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Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has assured Kenyans of a steady supply of fuel despite disruptions to global petroleum shipments linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

He said that the government has put measures in place to cushion consumers against the effects of the crisis. The CS did not, however, elaborate on the measures even as public service vehicle operators threatened to hike fares.

Wandayi said Kenya had not experienced a single day without fuel at petrol stations since the outbreak of the war involving Iran, Israel and the United States on February 28, attributing the continued availability of petroleum products to the government-to-government fuel importation framework.

He, however, acknowledged that global shocks had continued to put pressure on pump prices, saying the government was taking measures within its means to reduce the burden on consumers.

The CS spoke in Kisumu after a meeting with a delegation of leaders from Siaya County, including Members of Parliament, the Deputy Governor, County Assembly Speaker George Okode, MCAs and other political leaders, who reaffirmed their support for President William Ruto ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

“I don't think that there is any single day we have lacked fuel in our petrol stations. Even after the outbreak of the war between Iran and Israel, together with America, on February 28, it is because of the robust nature of the government-to-government fuel importation framework,” Wandayi said.

Regarding prices, the CS said most of the factors determining pump prices were beyond the control of individual governments, but maintained that the government continued to take steps to protect consumers from the effects of international market fluctuations.

He cited the reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products from 16 per cent to eight per cent, saying Parliament had extended the measure for another 90 days to cushion consumers against further increases.

“You recall very clearly that we did reduce VAT on petroleum products from 16 per cent to eight per cent. This last week, Parliament has been able to extend the operating period of that reduction for another 90 days as a way of cushioning Kenyans, because otherwise the prices would have gone haywire,” he said.

Wandayi added that the government continued to deploy the stabilisation fund to mitigate the effects of international price fluctuations on the domestic market. Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi assures Kenyans of adequate fuel stocks amid the global crisis. Kisumu, October 19, 2026. [Daniel Ogendo, Standard]

“As a government, we are very concerned that the public continues to bear the brunt of the war raging in the Middle East. However, we are not just sitting and watching; we are doing what we can within our means to mitigate the effect of that crisis on our people,” he said.

His remarks came amid concerns over disruptions to global oil shipments linked to insecurity around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for international energy supplies. Such disruptions can affect the movement of petroleum products, increase shipping and insurance costs and put pressure on prices in fuel-importing countries such as Kenya.

The CS maintained that the government would continue monitoring the situation and implementing measures to protect consumers from the effects of the international crisis.

Beyond the fuel question, Wandayi used the meeting to reaffirm the Orange Democratic Movement's support for the broad-based government and President Ruto's re-election bid, saying the party would remain part of the administration beyond the 2027 polls.

He said Siaya leaders had resolved to consolidate their political support behind the President while recognising Dr Oburu Oginga as ODM leader.

“I think Siaya County is locked. You can take it to the bank. We just want to wrap up our numbers and ensure that we consolidate them as we move along,” Wandayi said.

He described Siaya as a stronghold of the two-term agenda and urged those who had not yet joined the political camp to do so, arguing that the broad-based coalition had the backing of ODM leaders in the region.

Wandayi said the decision to work with Ruto was consistent with the direction set by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before his death.

“As Raila's followers, we only followed one command, Raila's command, and before he died he commanded us to work with President William Ruto, and that is what we are doing,” he said.

He defended the partnership by pointing to Ruto's history with ODM and what he described as the President's goodwill towards the region, including development projects implemented in Siaya and neighbouring counties.

“William Ruto is a founding member of ODM. William Ruto contributed immensely to the growth of ODM and to the rise of Baba to the position of Prime Minister after the 2007 elections,” Wandayi said.

He added that the President had demonstrated goodwill during the parties' recent political partnership, saying the region had witnessed development initiatives across several areas.

Wandayi dismissed uncertainty over the political camp's opponents, saying ODM leaders were focused on consolidating their support ahead of the next election.

“Regardless of who will be fielded by that other group, which is perennially confused, we are going to defeat them as we rally behind President William Ruto,” he said.

Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode said the meeting had also provided an opportunity for the county's political leadership to assess its commitment to the two-term agenda and reaffirm its position ahead of the 2027 election.

Okode said the assembly leadership and members remained united in supporting Ruto, arguing that the President had demonstrated goodwill towards the people of the region.

“The reason we are here today is to brainstorm and, on the part of the County Assembly, take stock of where we are in terms of the two-term agenda. I report to you that we have always been fully, 100 per cent, behind the two-term agenda,” he said.

He added that the leaders had resolved to maintain their position until after the 2027 election.

“In one voice today, we echoed the same sentiments that came in 2027; the leadership of Siaya County, the assembly leadership and the members have once again resolved that they are not looking back. They will vote for President William Ruto a second time without apologies and without conditions,” Okode said.

He said the leaders had identified development initiatives as evidence of the President's commitment to the region, adding that they believed the partnership should continue.

Okode also addressed debate over Raila's past remarks, including the phrase “who told you”, which has featured in political discussions surrounding ODM's relationship with Ruto.

He said the remark should not be interpreted as a directive against supporting the President, arguing that the leaders had considered their political position before reaffirming their commitment to the broad-based arrangement.

“Much as we do not have Baba, we appreciate the fact that Baba left us in the broad-based government,” he said.

Okode said the county's political leadership would continue supporting the arrangement as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.