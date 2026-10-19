Nationwide traffic crackdown launched as schools close for holidays

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Traffic police officer stops tuk-tuk matatus for inspection. [File]

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced intensified nationwide traffic enforcement and thorough inspections of school transport vehicles as schools close for the end-of-year holidays, amid concerns over the increased risk of road accidents.

The crackdown comes as thousands of pupils and students prepare to travel across the country to reunite with their families, raising concerns over road safety during the busy holiday period.

In a statement issued on Monday, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said more police officers would be deployed on major roads to enforce traffic regulations and sensitise motorists and other road users on the importance of safe travel.

The exercise will be conducted in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), with authorities targeting traffic violations that put passengers and other road users at risk.

“As schools close, we anticipate a significant increase in the number of students and pupils travelling across the country to reunite with their families,” Nyaga said.

“This heightened movement inevitably increases traffic volumes on our roads, thereby raising the risk of road traffic accidents.”

The enforcement operation will target speeding, overloading, unroadworthy vehicles and failure to use seat belts. School transport vehicles will also undergo inspections to establish whether they meet the required safety standards before transporting learners.

The inspections are expected to help identify vehicles that may expose children to danger, particularly during long-distance journeys between schools and their homes.

Police warned motorists against reckless driving, urging them to observe speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refrain from using mobile phones while behind the wheel.

Pedestrians and motorcyclists were also urged to remain vigilant and comply with traffic regulations as roads become busier during the holiday travel season.

Parents and guardians have been asked to take greater responsibility for the safety of their children by ensuring they use reputable public service vehicles that are roadworthy and meet the required safety standards.

The warning places renewed focus on the role of families in protecting learners during school holidays, particularly when children travel independently or use public transport to reach their destinations.

Authorities also called on members of the public to report reckless driving and unsafe vehicles to the nearest police station or through the emergency numbers 999 and 911.

The police said public cooperation would be essential in identifying dangerous driving practices and preventing avoidable crashes during the period.

The intensified enforcement comes at a time when holiday travel often places additional pressure on roads, with increased passenger numbers potentially encouraging some operators to overload vehicles or disregard safety requirements in pursuit of higher earnings.

For school transport operators, compliance with vehicle safety standards will be critical as they prepare to ferry learners home. Motorists, meanwhile, have been reminded that reaching their destinations safely should take precedence over speed and convenience.

The NPS said the measures, undertaken jointly with NTSA, are aimed at preventing road crashes and protecting children and other road users during the holiday period.

With thousands of learners expected to travel in the coming days, authorities are urging motorists, transport operators, parents and pedestrians to exercise caution and make road safety a shared responsibility.

Police have emphasised that observance of traffic rules and responsible road use remain essential to ensuring that learners reach their homes safely for the holidays.