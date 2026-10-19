President Ruto, leaders mourn Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani's father, aged 80

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Mzee Mohamed Achani, father to Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani. [Courtesy]

Mzee Mohamed Achani, father of Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, has died aged 80 after developing complications while performing the early morning Fajr prayers at his rural home in Bodo Village, Ramisi Ward, Msambweni Sub-County.

The governor said her father had experienced health challenges for some time before developing complications while performing Fajr prayers.

She asked Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus and give the bereaved family, relatives and friends the strength and patience to endure the loss.

“During this difficult time, I ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and give our family, relatives, and friends the strength and patience to bear this loss,” Achani said.

She announced that the burial would take place on Monday at 4pm at the family home in Bodo Village, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

President William Ruto and several national and county leaders, who have sent messages of sympathy to the governor and her family during their time of grief.

Ruto led the tributes, expressing his condolences to Governor Achani and the people of Kwale County following the loss.

“Sincere condolences to Governor Achani following the passing of your dear father. Our prayers are with you, your family and the entire county during this painful time,” the President said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya also mourned the late Achani, extending his condolences to the governor, her family and the people of Kwale County.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Fatuma Achani, Governor of Kwale County, and her entire family following the passing of her beloved father,” Mvurya said.

He prayed for Allah’s mercy upon the deceased and strength and comfort for the bereaved family.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho described Mzee Achani as a man of wisdom, strength and devotion to his family and community.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I extend my heartfelt condolences to my sister, Governor Achani, and her entire family following the passing of their beloved patriarch,” Joho said.

Joho added that the deceased’s values, guidance and selflessness would remain part of the legacy he leaves behind.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also sent his condolences to the governor, her family and Kwale residents, praying for comfort during the difficult period.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga joined other leaders in mourning Mzee Achani, expressing sympathy to her colleague and the bereaved family.