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Ruto broke promise on fuel, say matatu owners as fares rise

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Oct. 16, 2026
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Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Matatu Owners Association Chairman Albert Karakacha after a meeting with President Ruto at State House, Mombasa on May 22. [File, Standard]

Matatu owners now claim President William Ruto has failed to honour an agreement they entered into in May this year regarding fuel hikes in the country.

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