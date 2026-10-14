Police arrest suspects recovering 62 phones in Nairobi and Thika crackdown

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Police have arrested five suspects and recovered several mobile phones in Nairobi and Thika on October 14, 2026. [File]

Police have arrested five suspects and recovered 62 mobile phones in separate operations targeting suspected phone theft and the handling of stolen electronics in Nairobi and Thika.

The arrests followed a series of incidents involving alleged phone-snatching in busy public areas and an intelligence-led operation targeting suspected tampering with the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of stolen devices, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In one incident, a motorist travelling along Limuru Road near Muthaiga Mini Market Roundabout lost his iPhone 15 Pro Max after a suspected phone snatcher allegedly grabbed it through his vehicle window while he was making a call in afternoon traffic.

The motorist immediately jumped out of his vehicle and pursued the suspect, attracting the attention of police officers on patrol. The officers joined the chase and arrested the suspect, recovering the phone before escorting him to Gigiri Police Station for processing.

A similar incident was reported in Komarock, where officers on foot patrol allegedly witnessed three individuals riding a motorcycle snatch a mobile phone from a female passenger aboard a matatu.

The officers pursued the suspects and arrested two, while the third escaped with the stolen phone. However, follow-up investigations led detectives to a house in the Superloaf area of Mowlem, believed to belong to the fleeing suspect.

A raid on the premises resulted in the arrest of the third suspect and the recovery of the passenger’s phone alongside four other mobile phones.

The operations highlighted the persistent threat of phone theft in Nairobi, where motorists and public transport passengers remain vulnerable to opportunistic criminals, particularly in congested areas.

Beyond street-level incidents, investigators are also pursuing suspected networks involved in the handling of stolen electronic devices.

In Thika Town, detectives acting on intelligence about suspected manipulation of IMEI numbers raided a room on the eighth floor of a plaza, arresting one suspect.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of 57 assorted mobile phones, two tablets, two laptops and other electronic devices suspected to be stolen.

The suspected tampering with IMEI numbers raises concerns about the possible concealment of stolen phones and the challenges victims face in recovering their property.

The operation also highlights the importance of investigating not only those suspected of stealing devices but also those who may facilitate their resale or concealment.

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of shoe trader Paul Mwangangi along Landhies Road in Nairobi, in a separate case that underscores wider concerns about public safety in the capital.

Mwangangi’s body was discovered on October 12, 2026, opposite the Muthurwa Market footbridge, with a fresh stab wound to the chest.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed the scene and collected evidence, including a bloodstained Maasai sword suspected to have been used in the attack. The weapon was secured for further forensic examination.

Following investigations, detectives traced and arrested Joseph Kimani Ndungu, alias Bajong, and Peter Kimani Githinji, alias Denoo, in Kayole. The two suspects have since appeared in court as investigations continue.

Mwangangi’s body was moved to City Mortuary pending a postmortem examination.