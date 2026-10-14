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IEBC summons Hassan Omar over dead voters remark

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 14, 2026
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United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Hassan Omar. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Hassan Omar over remarks he allegedly made about using the fingerprints of deceased persons to vote in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Wednesday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said Omar must appear before the commission next week on October 21, to respond to the allegations.

“The summons arises from statements allegedly made by the former senator at a public rally in Mombasa County on September 11, 2026, on voting by deceased voters,” Ethekon said.

He said the matter had been brought to the commission’s attention and was being considered under the Electoral Code of Conduct in the Second Schedule of the Elections Act, 2011.

According to the Electoral conduct, Omar will have an opportunity to respond before the committee makes its determination.

“The commission will continue to act independently and impartially and will take appropriate action on credible complaints of breaches of the code. All persons appearing before the committee will be given a fair opportunity to present their case.”

The IEBC chair also urged political leaders, candidates, their supporters and other participants in the electoral process to exercise restraint ahead of the 2027 polls.

He called on them to help create an electoral environment founded on peace, tolerance, respect for the rule of law and democratic participation.

At the Mombasa rally, Omar suggested that fingerprints belonging to deceased people could be used to cast votes for President William Ruto in the 2027 election, helping him secure a second term.

“On election day, we have to fight for every vote. Even if someone died, we should take their fingerprint before they are buried, use it in the BVR system and cast a vote even for someone who died that very day,” Omar said while addressing supporters.

“Even some of those we are burying today, that is our vote because that vote is our bullet, our shield. We cannot go back to where we were before,” he added.

The remarks intensified pressure on the IEBC to reassure Kenyans that the voter register would be accurate and that the 2027 election would be free and fair.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadia also urged politicians to exercise caution in their public statements, warning that their remarks could offend others.

“Sometimes politicians, we are culprits. How we convey our messages can also offend people,” he said.

Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua and The Equitable Party leader Edwin Sifuna also called on Ethekon to explain how the commission planned to clean up the voter register and safeguard the integrity of the election.

Gachagua urged the IEBC chairperson to take action against Omar, warning that failure to do so could “burn the country.” Sifuna said the commission should summon the UDA secretary-general because “he is eroding public confidence in our electoral process.”

Omar later sought to clarify his remarks, saying he had not meant that the ruling party or government would use deceased voters to secure Ruto’s re-election.

“The context of my earlier remarks is that everybody should participate in voter registration and voting, and every vote counts, nothing else,” he said.

He  claimed that his comments were also intended to oppose political zoning in Mombasa County, where he intends to run for governor. The issue has arisen amid an agreement between UDA and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

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UDA Sec Gen Hassan Omar IEBC summons Hassan Omar
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