Ruto rebukes Sakaja for mumbling during a presentation

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President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

President William Ruto on Thursday publicly rebuked Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja after appearing to mumble to colleagues during an agricultural presentation at Jamhuri Park in Nairobi.

Ruto interrupted the presentation after an agricultural officer raised concerns over preparedness for El Niño conditions and turned his attention to Sakaja.

“I hope, wewe Governor, you are listening. You know, this is the space you need to listen. We have huge potential here!” Ruto told Sakaja in the presence of government officials and security personnel.

According to the video that has since gone viral, it is not clear who Sakaja was talking to during the presentation.

The presentation focused on the potential of Kenya’s agricultural sector, with the officer highlighting areas that require greater investment and attention.

Ruto said that while the crop sector had developed significantly, livestock remained an area with considerable untapped potential.

“The crop space is well developed, but the livestock sector, where we have huge potential, is not,” Ruto remarked.

He called for greater focus on the livestock sector to unlock its economic potential and strengthen its contribution to the country’s agricultural economy.

The incident occurred during the agricultural summit running from October 7 to 9, 2026, at Jamhuri Park.

The summit is focusing on food production, livestock, irrigation, agricultural technology, and job creation.

The event has also brought together farmers, government officials, and other stakeholders to showcase farming equipment and agricultural products while exploring ways to increase production and expand markets.