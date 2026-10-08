Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ruto rebukes Sakaja for mumbling during a presentation

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

President William Ruto on Thursday publicly rebuked Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja after appearing to mumble to colleagues during an agricultural presentation at Jamhuri Park in Nairobi.

Ruto interrupted the presentation after an agricultural officer raised concerns over preparedness for El Niño conditions and turned his attention to Sakaja.

“I hope, wewe Governor, you are listening. You know, this is the space you need to listen. We have huge potential here!” Ruto told Sakaja in the presence of government officials and security personnel.

According to the video that has since gone viral, it is not clear who Sakaja was talking to during the presentation.

The presentation focused on the potential of Kenya’s agricultural sector, with the officer highlighting areas that require greater investment and attention.

Ruto said that while the crop sector had developed significantly, livestock remained an area with considerable untapped potential.

“The crop space is well developed, but the livestock sector, where we have huge potential, is not,” Ruto remarked.

He called for greater focus on the livestock sector to unlock its economic potential and strengthen its contribution to the country’s agricultural economy.

The incident occurred during the agricultural summit running from October 7 to 9, 2026, at Jamhuri Park.

The summit is focusing on food production, livestock, irrigation, agricultural technology, and job creation.

The event has also brought together farmers, government officials, and other stakeholders to showcase farming equipment and agricultural products while exploring ways to increase production and expand markets.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Governor Johnson Sakaja President William Ruto Jamhuri Park
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans spend longer in the dark as power reliability drops
Kenyans spend longer in the dark as power reliability drops
National
By Kamau Macharia
4 hrs ago
Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
Mudavadi clashes with petitioners over Kenyans trapped in Russia-Ukraine conflict
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Mudavadi clashes with petitioners over Kenyans trapped in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Matara: I did not kill Wahu, she attacked me over Sh50,000 dispute
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Matara: I did not kill Wahu, she attacked me over Sh50,000 dispute
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved