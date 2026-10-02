Hands off The Standard: A free press is not the enemy

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Human rights activists confront pro-government protesters outside Standard Group headquarters on October 2, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The scenes outside Standard Group headquarters on October 2, 2026 should trouble anyone who believes in Kenya's constitutional democracy. Pro-government demonstrators gathered outside the media house protesting what they described as negative coverage of President William Ruto's administration. Human-rights activists later confronted them in defence of the media house.

The protest did not emerge from nowhere. Days earlier, a group identified as Bunge la Mwananchi had announced plans to mobilise thousands of people to demonstrate at Standard Group over its coverage of the President. The media house subsequently reported its security concerns to the police and DCI.

What should not be casually asserted, however, is that those demonstrators were paid or officially dispatched by UDA unless credible evidence establishes those facts. The documented description is that they were pro-government protesters. That distinction matters because defending responsible journalism must itself begin with responsible use of facts.

But the larger question remains: since when did unfavourable headlines require political mobilisation against a newsroom?

The government, UDA, opposition parties and individual politicians have every right to challenge inaccurate reporting. They can demand corrections, issue rebuttals, complain to the Media Council of Kenya or pursue appropriate legal remedies. What should never become normal is political pressure directed at journalists or media houses because their reporting is uncomfortable.

The Standard has increasingly distinguished itself by continuing to scrutinise those exercising public power despite an openly strained relationship with the government. President Ruto publicly criticised the media house in June, accusing it of an “extortionist propaganda” campaign; Standard rejected that characterisation and defended its editorial independence. Earlier, the Kenya Editors Guild condemned the exclusion of Standard Group journalists from a presidential event and stressed that the media is not an extension of government.

That does not mean The Standard is always right. Media freedom is not freedom from criticism or accountability. Newspapers must verify facts, correct mistakes and distinguish reporting from opinion. But accountability cannot mean demanding favourable headlines.

Article 34 exists precisely because journalism becomes most valuable when those in authority would rather not answer the questions being asked. A newspaper that merely praises government becomes public relations; a newsroom must retain the freedom to investigate, question and expose shortcomings while remaining professionally accountable.

Today the target may be The Standard. Tomorrow it could be Nation, Citizen, an independent digital platform or an individual journalist.

Kenya must therefore draw a clear democratic line: protest peacefully if you disagree with journalism, challenge falsehoods with evidence and use lawful accountability mechanisms—but keep political intimidation away from newsrooms.

A government confident in its record does not need protection from difficult headlines. It needs the opportunity to answer them.

Hands off the press. Let journalists do their work.

Dr Luchettu Likaka is a governance and political analyst