How counties burned Sh2.2 billion on 'Training Tourism' abroad

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

While Kenyans complain about shortages of medicines, stalled projects, poor roads and unreliable water supplies, county officials spent billions of shillings travelling locally and abroad in the year to June 2026, with large delegations attending training, conferences, benchmarking visits and other programmes.

The latest figures from the Controller of Budget show that the 47 county governments spent billions on travel during the 2025/26 financial year, including about Sh2.2 billion on foreign travel.