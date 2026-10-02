Parliament seeks to end out-of-court settlement for sexual offences

Parliament wants offences under the Sexual Offences Act to be dealt with exclusively through formal judicial processes. [File, Standard]

Parliament is moving to abolish out-of-court settlements in cases surrounding sexual offences, as part of sealing loopholes and strengthening Kenya’s legal framework for dealing with such issues, once and for all.

Garissa County MP, Amina Udgoon moved the Sexual Offenses (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to ensure offences under the Sexual Offences Act are dealt with exclusively through formal judicial processes.