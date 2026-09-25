Charles Owino: Police reforms go beyond uniforms

The change in the National police Service uniform has generated considerable public debate. Critics argue that changing uniforms is cosmetic and that the government should be addressing deeper police reforms. However, Government Spokesperson Charles Owino says the uniform is just one component of a larger programme.
Why was the police uniform changed?
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