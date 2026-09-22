Farmers urged to seize El Nino rains as new planting season offers chance to recover

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An aerial view of the swollen Lake Baringo which has submerged homes, farms and roads. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

After months of dry weather that left farmers counting losses, the expected El Niño rains offer a chance to revive farms, with agricultural leaders urging households to prepare early for the planting season.

The Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) is encouraging farmers to use the new planting window to improve yields by choosing certified seeds, securing fertiliser early and adopting better farming practices.

ASK National Chairman John Kibera urged farmers not to let the rains pass without taking advantage of them, particularly after the drought experienced in many parts of the country. “Let us also take the El Niño rains positively. We have had a drought season, let us prepare to plant our crops,” he said.

He spoke yesterday during a harvest thanksgiving service held ahead of the 2026 Nairobi International Trade Fair, which runs from September 28 to October 4. Kibera urged farmers to use the fair to access information on certified seeds, livestock production, value addition and emerging technologies that could improve productivity and incomes.

He urged farmers to take advantage of the fertiliser price cut from Sh2,500 to Sh2,000 to prepare for the new season.

The appeal comes as households face growing pressure, with the coming season crucial to food security and livelihoods.

“This is a Sunday service; we like thanking God for these five years that He has brought us, and also to appreciate our farmers and the less fortunate in families and communities,” said ASK Nairobi International Trade Fair chairman Levi Mukhweso.

This year’s fair is expected to bring together over 400 local and international exhibitors, up from about 250 last year.

ASK chief executive Batro Modhoka said the exhibition would focus on climate change mitigation, innovation and technology, agribusiness, market access, youth and women’s empowerment, and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises. New technologies will include drones, AI-powered precision agriculture, digital farming and other solutions.

The exhibition’s theme is ‘Promoting Climate-Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiatives for Sustainable Economic Growth’.

Cereal Growers Association representative Anthony Kioko said the thanksgiving was also an opportunity to recognise the people and circumstances that make agricultural success possible. “Many times we can succeed and fail to appreciate the many people and the many blessings from God that have enabled that success,” he said.

With farmers preparing their fields, agricultural leaders hope the new season will bring more than rain, an opportunity for households to recover from difficult months and strengthen their livelihoods.