Push for domestic TB funding, with Kenya facing a shortfall of Sh5 billion

The Director, Stop TB, Evaline Kibuchi, is delivering remarks at the Health Financing Breakfast Meeting with members of the Parliamentary Health Committee and the Parliamentary TB Caucus on September 21, 2026.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Anti-TB lobby groups are pushing for an increased allocation of domestic resources to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB), while simultaneously demanding the inclusion of TB services in the Social Health Authority (SHA) package.

The lobby groups told the National Assembly Health Committee, chaired by Dr James Nyikal, that eliminating a disease that kills at least 44 Kenyans every single day has been an uphill battle due to severe underfunding.