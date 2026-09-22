Push for domestic TB funding, with Kenya facing a shortfall of Sh5 billion

Anti-TB lobby groups are pushing for an increased allocation of domestic resources to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB), while simultaneously demanding the inclusion of TB services in the Social Health Authority (SHA) package.
The lobby groups told the National Assembly Health Committee, chaired by Dr James Nyikal, that eliminating a disease that kills at least 44 Kenyans every single day has been an uphill battle due to severe underfunding.
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