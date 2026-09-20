Faith leaders call for early action ahead of El Nino rains

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Association of Religion Practitioner Professionals Chair Ezekiel Muendo and Bilquees Ingrid Vice Chair AREPP address El Nino preparedness on September 19, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Church leaders and faith-based organisations are calling for early and coordinated action as Kenya prepares for anticipated El Niño-related rains, warning that communities should not wait for floods to strike before responding.

Speaking in Nairobi, the Association of Religion Practitioner Professionals chairman Ezekiel Muendo said religious institutions have a crucial role to play in advising their followers on matters of national interest.

He noted that because they are deeply rooted in communities they can quickly mobilise people during emergencies.

“We call upon all stakeholders to take the early warnings on El Nino rains. We should not wait until people are swept or their livelihoods then we begin calling for help,” he said.

One of the key proposals is for churches to establish relationships with emergency responders, police, local administrators and humanitarian organisations before the rains intensify.

This would allow religious institutions to become part of coordinated emergency-response systems rather than acting only after disasters occur.

The Kenya Climate Change Working Group has also urged faith institutions to prepare their facilities as possible emergency shelters and establish dedicated disaster-response budgets.

Dr John Kioli, chairman of the group, said religious organisations should pay particular attention to people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

“Faith partners should be in the forefront to offer support to people who will be displaced by floods especially in the informal settlements,” Kioli said.

The appeal comes as national and county authorities intensify preparations for heavy rainfall expected later this year.

“Let’s support community preparedness and government enhance drainage clogging in good time to avoid flooding especially in major towns.”

All 47 counties have been directed to map flood-prone areas, identify evacuation grounds and strengthen measures to protect lives, livelihoods and infrastructure.

He also called for faith groups to identify where people with disabilities live and establish ways of reaching them quickly during emergencies.

The Catholic Church has similarly moved towards anticipatory action. Caritas Kenya, the humanitarian and development arm of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, says it has been preparing for possible El Niño rains by strengthening its capacity to respond and working with international Caritas partners.

“At the moment we are undertaking anticipatory planning with regard to the forecast we received, that there would be El Niño rains later in the year,” said Caritas Kenya National Director Samuel Omondi.

The preparations are taking place against memories of previous flooding disasters, when homes were destroyed, communities displaced and transport disrupted. Health risks can also increase when floods contaminate water sources and sanitation systems.

Religious leaders are therefore urging residents to heed official weather warnings, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of severe flooding and never attempt to cross flooded roads or swollen rivers.

The Pentecostal Assemblies of God- Kenya General Superintendent Kennedy Adiara called for preparedness linking it to wider concerns about the role of religious leadership in society. Adiara said religious leaders have significant influence over their followers.

“Religious leaders are in good position to rally their members in heeding to early warnings by the meteorological department. As spiritual leaders, lets spare some time and shepherd our flock towards saving lives and properties before calamity strike,” he said.