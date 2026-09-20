Kenya takes its agenda to the UN Unga summit

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi led a strategic briefing focused on coordinating Kenya’s engagement at the UN in New York on September 19, 2026. [PCS]

Kenya is preparing to use the global stage of the United Nations to advance national and continental priorities, with President William Samoei Ruto expected to participate in the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking at Kenya’s Permanent Mission in New York, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi led a strategic briefing focused on coordinating Kenya’s engagement at the UN.

He emphasized that the country intends to present a unified position while pursuing issues that directly affect Kenyans and the wider African continent.

“Kenya is heading to the global stage with a clear agenda: our interests, our people and Africa’s voice,” Mudavadi said.

He added that Kenya’s priorities include attracting investment, promoting sustainable development and creating jobs and opportunities for young people.

Peace and stronger international partnerships are also expected to feature prominently in Kenya’s diplomatic engagements.

“Our focus is to ensure Kenya speaks with one coordinated voice and uses this global platform to advance priorities that matter at home,” Mudavadi said.

The emphasis on jobs and opportunities comes as Kenya continues to confront economic pressures, particularly among young people seeking employment and better livelihoods.

The government’s challenge will be to translate international commitments and partnerships into tangible benefits for citizens.

Kenya’s participation also raises broader questions about Africa’s influence in global decision-making. With African countries seeking a stronger voice on development, peace, climate change, trade and international financing, Nairobi’s diplomatic approach will be closely watched.

The concerns extend beyond what Kenya says at the UN to what it can achieve afterward. Investment pledges, development agreements and international partnerships will need effective implementation at home if they are to improve livelihoods.