Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya takes its agenda to the UN Unga summit

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi led a strategic briefing focused on coordinating Kenya’s engagement at the UN in New York on September 19, 2026. [PCS]

Kenya is preparing to use the global stage of the  United Nations to advance national and continental priorities, with President William Samoei Ruto expected to participate in the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking at Kenya’s Permanent Mission in New York, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi led a strategic briefing focused on coordinating Kenya’s engagement at the UN.

He emphasized that the country intends to present a unified position while pursuing issues that directly affect Kenyans and the wider African continent.

“Kenya is heading to the global stage with a clear agenda: our interests, our people and Africa’s voice,” Mudavadi said.

He added that Kenya’s priorities include attracting investment, promoting sustainable development and creating jobs and opportunities for young people.

Peace and stronger international partnerships are also expected to feature prominently in Kenya’s diplomatic engagements.

“Our focus is to ensure Kenya speaks with one coordinated voice and uses this global platform to advance priorities that matter at home,” Mudavadi said.

The emphasis on jobs and opportunities comes as Kenya continues to confront economic pressures, particularly among young people seeking employment and better livelihoods.

The government’s challenge will be to translate international commitments and partnerships into tangible benefits for citizens.

Kenya’s participation also raises broader questions about Africa’s influence in global decision-making. With African countries seeking a stronger voice on development, peace, climate change, trade and international financing, Nairobi’s diplomatic approach will be closely watched.

The concerns extend beyond what Kenya says at the UN to what it can achieve afterward. Investment pledges, development agreements and international partnerships will need effective implementation at home if they are to improve livelihoods.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

UNGA Summit President William Ruto 81st UN General Assembly. Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi
.

Latest Stories

Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
National
By Ndungu Gachane
2 hrs ago
Gutteres' appointment of Kenyans to high UN offices good for our country
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
2 hrs ago
AU and other major Pan-African bodies have failed the continent
Opinion
By Joseph Lister Nyaringo
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Four years of Ruto: Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? The battle for 2027 begins
Budget Controller's revelations renew fears over Ruto's multibillion funds
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Budget Controller's revelations renew fears over Ruto's multibillion funds
Controller of Budget pushes counties to seal revenue leakages
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
Controller of Budget pushes counties to seal revenue leakages
The Bomas question: Where is the contract?
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
The Bomas question: Where is the contract?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved