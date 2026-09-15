Technopolis board fully constituted to advances digital transformation

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The Technopolis Development Authority (TDA) has fully constituted its Board. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Technopolis Development Authority (TDA) has fully constituted its Board following the appointment of James Musee Nduna, Yvonne Teresia Ogwang and Yunis Omar, paving the way for the Authority to implement its expanded national mandate under the Technopolis Act, 2026.

The appointments mark a significant milestone for the Authority as Kenya steps up efforts to position technopolises as engines of innovation, investment, technology development and sustainable economic growth.

Ogwang joins the Board as the Council of Governors nominee, bringing 15 years of experience in strategic communication, public affairs, digital governance and policy dialogue.

She currently serves as Head of Communication and Manager responsible for the ICT and Knowledge Management Committee at the Council of Governors, where she supports Kenya’s 47 county governments in advancing their digital transformation agenda.

Her experience is expected to strengthen the Board’s understanding of county-level digitalisation and the coordination required to link national technology ambitions with local government priorities.

Nduna, the designated representative of the Office of the Attorney General, brings extensive experience in law, governance, public administration and institutional leadership.

A Senior Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, he has served in senior legal and leadership positions across government, including roles touching on legal services, judicial administration, public-sector governance, policy development and institutional management.

His appointment is expected to reinforce the Board’s capacity in legal oversight, compliance, governance and institutional accountability as the Authority takes on its broader mandate.

The Technopolis Development Authority (TDA) headquarters. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Omar joins the Board as Alternate to the Principal Secretary at the National Treasury. He brings extensive expertise in ICT, digital transformation, cybersecurity and digital financial services.

He currently serves as Director of Government Digital Payments at the National Treasury, where he contributes to the modernisation of government digital payments and public-service collections.

He previously served as Director of Cybersecurity at the State Department for ICT and Digital Economy. His experience across government and the financial-services sector brings expertise in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, ICT governance and digital payments.

The Technopolis Act, 2026 (No. 13 of 2026), which commenced on May 29, 2026, establishes the authority and sets out the composition and functions of its governing Board. Section 7 provides for representation from key national institutions, a nominee of the Council of Governors, competitively recruited members and the Authority’s chief executive officer, who serves as an ex-officio member.

Technopolis Development Authority Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri described the constitution of the Board as a major step in the Authority’s transition to its strengthened national role.

“The full constitution of the Technopolis Development Authority Board under the Technopolis Act, 2026 marks an important milestone in our transition to a strengthened national mandate,” Okwiri said.

He added that the diverse expertise of the new Board members would provide the strategic leadership, governance and technical insight needed to deliver the Authority’s expanded responsibilities.

“This appointment is significant as the Authority establishes the foundations that will position Technopolises as engines of innovation, investment and sustainable economic growth for Kenya, especially as the country sets its ambition towards Vision 2060,” he said.

The fully constituted Board now provides the governance foundation for the Authority to operationalise the new Act and advance Kenya’s wider digital transformation and innovation ambitions.

The Authority’s flagship project, Konza Technopolis, is a master-planned smart-city development located about 60 kilometres southeast of Nairobi along the Nairobi–Mombasa corridor. It is designed as a destination for technology enterprises, research, innovation, digital services and sustainable urban living.

Under its expanded mandate, the Authority is expected to provide infrastructure, governance, investment facilitation and one-stop-shop services that enable businesses, researchers, innovators and institutions to establish and grow within Kenya’s emerging knowledge economy.