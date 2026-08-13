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Konza, Amazon Partner to drive Kenya's digital transformation

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 13, 2026
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Technopolis Development Authority CEO John Paul Okwiri (R) and Amazon Web Services Regional Lead (Public Sector) Robin Njiru showcase the MOU that will see advance digital transformation, cloud adoption, innovation and digital skills development in Kenya. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The Technopolis Development Authority (TDA) has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate Kenya’s digital transformation, cloud adoption, innovation and digital skills development.

The partnership, formalised through a Collaboration Agreement at Konza Technopolis, brings together the government agency and the global cloud services provider in an effort to position Konza as a regional hub for technology, innovation and cloud computing.

TDA Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri said the agreement marks a significant step towards advancing Konza’s role as a national platform for technology-driven economic development.

“This Collaboration Agreement marks an important milestone in our journey towards steering the country to a knowledge-based economy,” Okwiri said.

He said the partnership would combine AWS’s global cloud expertise with Kenya’s ambition to develop a resilient and skills-driven digital economy.

“Through this collaboration, we are creating an environment where innovators, start-ups, businesses and talent can access the infrastructure, skills and opportunities they need to develop solutions that can scale locally and globally,” he said.

The agreement focuses on four key areas: business development and market engagement, skills development and workforce enablement, infrastructure and technology alignment, and innovation ecosystem and startup enablement.

Under the partnership, TDA and AWS will engage public sector institutions on cloud-first digital transformation initiatives while supporting professional certification for TDA staff and Kenyan youth in AWS technologies.

The collaboration will also provide access to AWS technical expertise in data management, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Another component of the agreement will be technical leadership and oversight in the establishment of an AWS Outpost at Konza to support hybrid cloud solutions.

The two organisations will also work towards establishing a Startup and Innovation Centre of Excellence at Konza, creating a platform where startups and scale-ups can access AWS partner and support programmes, including cloud credits and technical mentorship.

Okwiri added that the partnership was part of the Authority’s broader ambition to position Konza as a competitive destination for global technology investment and a catalyst for the growth of East Africa’s digital economy.

AWS Public Sector Lead, West, East and Central Africa, Robin Njiru, said the partnership would combine AWS cloud capabilities with Konza’s growing innovation ecosystem to strengthen digital infrastructure and develop future-ready skills.

“AWS is pleased to partner with the Technopolis Development Authority in supporting Kenya’s digital transformation ambitions,” Njiru said.

He said the collaboration would create an environment where startups and businesses could innovate and scale while expanding opportunities for young people, technology professionals and innovators.

“We have identified immediate areas of action that will realise benefits for Kenyan youth, innovators and technology professionals alike even as we work on the more structured initiatives under this partnership,” Njiru said.

The agreement comes as Kenya seeks to expand digital infrastructure, strengthen technology skills and attract investment in emerging technologies.

TDA said the partnership would help connect global technology capabilities with Kenya’s innovation and digital economy ambitions while strengthening opportunities for local talent, enterprises, startups and technology innovators.

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Related Topics

Kenya's Digital Transformation Digital Transformation Konza Technopolis Authority
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