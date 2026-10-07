Court bars KSL from enrolling new advocates under new admission rules

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The Kenya School of Law (KSL) has suffered a major setback after the High Court suspended implementation of new admission criteria for the Advocates Training Programme (ATP) for the 2027/28 academic year.

Justice John Onyiego issued the orders after certifying as urgent an application by Elizabeth Achieng and Kioo Cha Jamii challenging KSL’s advertisement for admission to the programme.

“A conservatory order, pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the application restraining the first and second respondents from implementing, enforcing, operationalising or otherwise giving effect to the substantive admission criteria contained in the disputed 2027/28 ATP advertisement,” Justice Onyiego ordered.

The judge also barred the respondents from receiving, processing, evaluating or determining applications based on the disputed criteria pending the inter partes hearing on October 13, 2026.

KSL was stopped from admitting, enrolling or commencing training of any person under the 2027/28 ATP pursuant to the contested criteria.

The petitioners argue the advertisement introduced new admission pathways and eligibility requirements not validly established through the applicable statutory or regulatory framework.

Among the changes challenged are alternative admission routes based on combinations of KCSE grades, higher qualifications and the Pre-Bar Examination. They contend that the changes are being introduced amid ongoing legal education reforms and proposed regulations that have not been formally enacted.

A separate but substantially similar petition by advocate Jared Gekombe has also been filed at the High Court, challenging the advertisement and seeking orders suspending its implementation.

The cases raise wider questions about regulation of legal education, entry into the profession and the roles of KSL and the Council of Legal Education.