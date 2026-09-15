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IEBC resumes voter registration in Ol-Kalou

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 15, 2026
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Registration services will also be available at the IEBC Customer Experience Centre on the ground floor of Anniversary Towers.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and the commencement of Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) in Ol-Kalou Constituency.

The enhanced registration exercise will run from Monday, September 21, to Tuesday, October 20, 2026, allowing eligible residents to register as voters and update their details ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The IEBC said registration services under the ECVR programme will be available daily from Monday to Sunday throughout the exercise.

The exercise will be conducted at County Assembly Ward level, constituency offices, Huduma Centres and institutions of higher learning located within the designated electoral areas.

Registration services will also be available at the IEBC Customer Experience Centre on the ground floor of Anniversary Towers.

At the conclusion of the enhanced registration exercise, the Commission said ordinary Continuous Voter Registration and regular revision of the Register of Voters will resume at the constituency office.

The services will be available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, from 8 am to 5 pm.

IEBC had on April 16, 2026 suspended the registration following the death of area Member of Parliament David Kiaraho.

The commission indicated that the move was in line with legal and procedural requirements governing electoral processes in constituencies where a parliamentary seat falls vacant.

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Ol-Kalou Constituency IEBC Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR)
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