How Ministry of Health is preparing for looming El Nino rains

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Several vehicles were swept away, and businesses submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains poured in Nairobi . [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has stepped up preparations for possible disease outbreaks, injuries and loss of life as Kenya braces for heavy El Nino rains expected between October and December 2026.

On Tuesday, September 15, the ministry directed counties to activate emergency coordination teams and Public Health Emergency Operations Centres, identify health facilities at risk of flooding or becoming inaccessible and ensure medicines, vaccines and other essential supplies are available.

Counties have also been directed to strengthen early detection and reporting of diseases, monitor the safety of drinking water and step up malaria prevention and mosquito-control measures.

They have further been asked to prepare ambulances, referral services and emergency response teams, while ensuring malnutrition is prevented, identified and managed.

The ministry said counties should maintain essential health services, particularly for vulnerable populations, provide mental health and psychosocial support, and share clear and timely information with the public.

“We are acting early and together. We have learnt from previous El Niño emergencies, and our goal is to prevent avoidable deaths, disease outbreaks and disruption of health services. I call upon every county to prioritize these measures and every family to prepare before the rains begin,” the ministry said.

The ministry warned that contaminated water sources and increased mosquito breeding during heavy rains could raise the risk of cholera, typhoid and other diarrhoeal diseases, as well as malaria, dengue fever and Rift Valley fever.

Flooding can also cause injuries and drowning, damage health facilities and disrupt access to essential healthcare, while heavy rains may affect food supplies and increase the risk of malnutrition, particularly among children.

The preparations have been informed by the impact of the September 2023 to February 2024 El Niño period, when 43 of Kenya’s 47 counties were affected.

The country recorded 175 deaths, 40 missing people and 242 injuries, while 384,216 people were displaced into 170 camps.

Of the 1,434 health facilities assessed across 11 counties during the period, 64 became inaccessible. Increased cases of cholera, Rift Valley fever and malaria were also reported.

The ministry said the experience highlighted the need for early preparedness at community, county and national levels, adding that lessons from the period have informed earlier and better-coordinated measures this time.

According to the ministry, areas requiring particular attention include Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit and Garissa in the North Eastern region; Kitui, Makueni and Machakos in the South Eastern region; and Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River, Taita Taveta and Mombasa along the Coast.

Other areas include the Kano Plains in Kisumu, Budalang’i in Busia, the Tana Delta and areas at risk of landslides in Murang’a, Nyeri, Meru, the Gusii Highlands, West Pokot and along the Rift Valley escarpment.

Preparedness is ongoing at the national level in collaboration with the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, Kenya Meteorological Department, National Disaster Operations Centre, county governments and partners, including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, World Food Programme and Kenya Red Cross Society.

“Disease monitoring and early-warning systems are being strengthened. Emergency response teams and laboratories are being prepared, while medicines, nutrition supplies, cholera response materials and mosquito-control products are being positioned in areas where they may be needed.”

The ministry has advised the public to drink safe water by boiling or treating it when its safety is uncertain and storing it in clean, covered containers.

Members of the public have also been urged to wash their hands with soap and safe water before preparing or eating food and after using the toilet, ensure food is properly cooked and covered, and use safe toilets.

Residents have been advised to keep children away from floodwater, sleep under treated mosquito nets and remove stagnant water around their homes to reduce mosquito breeding.

Families have been urged to prepare essential supplies, including prescribed medicines, first-aid supplies, oral rehydration salts, soap and water-treatment products.

The ministry said particular attention should be given to children, pregnant women, older people, persons with disabilities and people living alone.

Anyone experiencing sudden watery diarrhoea, repeated vomiting, severe weakness, difficulty drinking, reduced urination, bloody diarrhoea or persistent fever has been advised to seek medical care immediately.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast a 99 per cent probability of above-normal rainfall between October and December 2026, with the rains expected to continue into February 2027.