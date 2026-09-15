Are confrontation, threats Ruto's new strategy of doing business?

President William Ruto recently ordered Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd closed, but days later mining CS announced intentions to negotiate with the company [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

President William Ruto is increasingly adopting a hardline public posture towards foreign investors and businesses, issuing what appears to be blunt ultimatums, only for government officials to later qualify, reinterpret, or soften his position, triggering questions as to whether the President is now using threats as his negotiation style.

Political analysts and Diplomats argue that the President, by making his demands publicly, creating maximum pressure, then allowing government officials to negotiate with targeted investors, creates no room for the victims to raise their stake at the bargaining table, warning that the style amounts to a deliberate scheme of using the weight of the Presidency to pressure investors to accept the demands.