Mt Kenya leaders threaten Ruto with ballot punishment over Witima attack

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People scamper for safety after suspected plain-clothes police officers lobbed teargas into Witima Anglican Church of Kenya in Othaya, Nyeri County, on January 25, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Mt Kenya political leaders have threatened to punish President William Ruto at the ballot over the unresolved attack at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, accusing his administration of failing to bring those responsible to justice.

The leaders said the January 25 incident, in which a church service attended by former DP Rigathi Gachagua was disrupted by violence, had become a symbol of what they described as growing political intimidation in the region.

Speaking at St Peter’s ACK Church, Witima, the politicians warned that failure to resolve the incident would have political consequences for the Kenya Kwanza administration as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

DCP Secretary-General and Nyandarua Senator John Methu said the attack was particularly disturbing because it happened inside a church, which should be a place of refuge.

“We want the President to arrest those who attacked Christians at Witima. The church should be a refuge, not a place to attack people,” Methu said.

He accused the administration of failing to act on the incident and said the unresolved case had deepened political grievances in the region.

“We are telling the President to allow us to live. We are tired of Ruto beating us; we shall beat him in the ballot,” he said.

EALA MP Kanini Kega questioned why those behind the Witima violence had not been arrested, linking the issue to the Government’s handling of political unrest.

“How will the president deal with goons when those who attacked us here at Witima in January have not been arrested? You want to fight us, but we shall not allow you. We shall make sure we remove you from power come next year,” Kega said.

Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia alleged that the Government had on Sunday deployed more than 200 police officers in an operation targeting Manyatta MP John Gitonga Mukunji.

Kaguchia also revisited the January 25 events, alleging that Gachagua was forced to hide in a woman’s house during the chaos before supporters organized his escape from the area.

He further claimed that a vehicle from Mukurwe-ini was used in the operation, while another vehicle from Othaya arrived driven by a pregnant lady, whom he said was considered less likely to attract attention at roadblocks mounted to stop Rigathi.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Mũhia accused the Government of creating conditions that could interfere with the electoral process and said Kenyans would resist any attempt to disrupt the 2027 elections.

“We know that Ruto is planning to bring chaos so that there will be no elections, but we shall ensure you go home,” she said.

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto said voters were tired of the Ruto administration and would use the ballot to express their dissatisfaction.

“In the remaining days, we want the President to give us the right to live so that we can vote him out,” Wandeto said.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu said those behind the Witima attack had not been arrested despite what he described as evidence identifying them.

“All those who attacked Witima have never been arrested, yet we have exposed them. We heard what Hassan Omar said, that even dead voters will vote for William Ruto. But we, the living, will vote Ruto out. We want IEBC to investigate Hassan Omar and leave Mukunji alone,” Nyutu said.

Nyutu also accused the Government of targeting Mukunji because of his political ambitions in Embu and criticised Deputy President Kithure Kindiki over what he described as attempts to divide Mt Kenya.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara said the political contest in the region was not directed at Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro but at what she described as attempts to use leaders to divide Mt Kenya.

“We are not fighting Ndindi Nyoro, but we want him not to be used to divide the mountain,” Kihara said.

She said she had cautioned Nyoro to remain vigilant after Gachagua’s impeachment, arguing that the region needed to remain united rather than be drawn into competing political camps.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata apologised to the church over the January incident and said the controversy had damaged UDA’s political standing in the area.

“I want to apologise to this church for what happened under Ruto’s regime. UDA will not get a single vote from this area after what they did,” Kang’ata said.

Kang’ata also claimed that he had been approached to take up the Deputy President’s position during Gachagua’s impeachment but rejected the offer, which he described as a political trap.

“When Rigathi was being impeached, the Government approached me to take the Deputy President position, but I refused. It was not a good boat to ride on,” he said.

He declared support for Gachagua and called for him to work with opposition figures, including Edwin Sifuna and Kalonzo Musyoka, to challenge the Ruto administration.

The political warnings followed a sermon by the Rt Rev Gerald Mwangi Muriithi, the third Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya Diocese of Mt Kenya West, who challenged Kenyans to scrutinise the character and record of political leaders before voting.

Muriithi warned against electing leaders who are corrupt, tribalistic, or willing to use violence to achieve political ends, saying poor leadership had contributed to suffering in the country.

He also condemned attacks on churches and cautioned against a situation where young people are forced onto the streets to demand their rights, only to encounter violence.