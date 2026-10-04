Germany's Merz in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky

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Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a railway station in Kyiv October 4, 2026. [AFP]

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Sunday on an unannounced visit in a show of support for the country in its war with Russia.

Kyiv is under increasing attack from Russian missiles and drones, which are targeting key infrastructure including the energy sector vital for power and heating as winter approaches.

"I travelled to Kyiv today because Ukraine needs all our support in the coming weeks," Merz said in a statement issued after his arrival.

"If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us."

Merz, whose country is among Ukraine's largest supporters, has been joined on the trip by Economy Minister Katherina Reiche, according to government sources.

He was met off the train by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, who said he would hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky "on all matters of our bilateral, European, and international agenda".

"Ukraine and Germany have built a strong strategic partnership, and we are determined to deepen it further," he wrote on X.

Merz said in his statement that he would tell Ukraine's leader: "You can continue to count on our help."

The statement also touted cooperation between German and Ukrainian companies.

The German chancellor earlier this week called for unity within NATO, Europe and his own country, where the far-right and Moscow-friendly AfD opposition is on the rise.

On Saturday, Russia warned foreigners and diplomats to leave Kyiv, saying "massive" new airstrikes would hit the city.

The Russian foreign ministry declared in a statement that "responsibility for any potential negative consequences rests entirely with those who ignore this warning".

Moscow had issued a similar warning in May, but leaders from countries supporting Ukraine have defied the Russian warnings and continued to make visits.

Kyiv has faced heavy airstrikes and has repeatedly pleaded for additional air defence munitions to counter Russian drone and missile attacks.

In recent days, Russia has attacked several bridges across the Dnipro river that divides the city, causing traffic gridlock and transport disruption.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday that the city, which is far from the front line of fighting between soldiers, was in a "very dramatic situation" and should now be on a war footing.