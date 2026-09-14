Relative calm as police beef up security in CBD

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Police patrolling a section of Valley road during Linda Mwananchi Nairobi tour on September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Police eased planned restrictions on access to Nairobi's Central Business District on Sunday, allowing Linda Mwananchi leaders and supporters to proceed with their rallies amid heavy security deployment.

The development came a day after Nairobi Police Commander Issa Mohamud directed that the CBD would remain off-limits during the movement's planned rallies in the city.

Despite the earlier directive, there were no major police roadblocks on the main roads leading into the city, while the CBD remained relatively calm in the morning as residents went about their business.

Heavy police deployment was, however, witnessed at key points, including All Saints Cathedral, where Linda Mwananchi leaders attended a church service before embarking on their planned rallies.

At the cathedral, police officers were deployed at the entrance to control the large crowd of supporters, allowing only senior leaders of the movement into the 9am service.

Supporters who attempted to force their way into the church were pushed back by police, resulting in a brief confrontation at the entrance.

Traffic along Valley Road was slowed by the crowd outside the cathedral. Some leaders, including Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Bomachoge Borabu MP Obadiah Barongo, Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo and Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo, abandoned their vehicles a few metres from the church and walked to the service.

Some congregants were caught up in the commotion as police sought to separate them from Linda Mwananchi supporters. A number of worshippers expressed frustration at the difficulty of accessing a service they normally attend every Sunday.

Church coordinators were stationed at the entrance to help police identify congregants, with some worshippers calling people inside the church to help them gain access.

As the number of supporters wearing Linda Mwananchi merchandise grew, anti-riot police officers, accompanied by horses, were deployed at about 10:25 am to reinforce security at the entrance.

The entrance to Uhuru Park was also heavily manned, with police questioning people entering the park.

When the first service ended at about 11 am, the leaders streamed out of the cathedral and joined the convoy for the planned rallies.

A spot check by the Standard shortly after the service showed a heavy police presence along Haile Selassie Avenue from the Uhuru Highway junction.

Commander Mohamud was also at the junction with other officers as the Linda Mwananchi convoy approached from All Saints Cathedral.

When the boda boda riders leading the caravan and vehicles carrying the leaders reached the junction, police briefly blocked their access to Haile Selassie Avenue and directed them to use an alternative route.

A brief confrontation followed, with the Linda Mwananchi team insisting that it be allowed to proceed to its first stop at Marikiti Market.

After about 10 minutes of consultations, police allowed the convoy to proceed along Haile Selassie Avenue.

Another heavy contingent of police officers was deployed at the Moi Avenue roundabout near the Bomb Blast Memorial Park to monitor activities in the city.

When the convoy reached Marikiti, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino thanked police officers for providing security.

“We thank our police officers today for offering security. You have done a good thing. We will increase police salaries once we take over the reins of power," he said.

The police contingent remained on standby as the rallies continued.

Despite the heavy security presence and the earlier threats to restrict access to the CBD, the city remained largely calm, with businesses and other activities continuing as normal as Linda Mwananchi supporters moved through the planned rally routes.