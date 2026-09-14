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Ole Ntimama's memorial blured by land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election

By George Sayagie | Sep. 14, 2026
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Prime cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi (M with Godfather hat) accompanied Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku and other leaders in Motonyi, Narok North sub county for the 10 memorial services of the late cabinet minister William Ole Ntimama on Saturday 12, 2026.[George Sayagi]

The political legacy of the late Maasai leader William Ole Ntimama took centre stage at his 10th memorial on Saturday, with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi calling for a peaceful, petition-free re-election of President William Ruto while Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku urged the Maa community to back the President and use its political influence to secure its interests.

The leaders spoke against the backdrop of Ntimama’s decades-long campaign for Maasai land rights and against historical injustices, bringing land, Maasai unity and political representation to the centre of the commemoration at his Motonyi home.

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Related Topics

2027 General Elections Kivumbi 2027 Kajiado County Ole Ntimama Memorial
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