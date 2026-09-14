Ole Ntimama's memorial blured by land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election

The political legacy of the late Maasai leader William Ole Ntimama took centre stage at his 10th memorial on Saturday, with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi calling for a peaceful, petition-free re-election of President William Ruto while Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku urged the Maa community to back the President and use its political influence to secure its interests.
The leaders spoke against the backdrop of Ntimama’s decades-long campaign for Maasai land rights and against historical injustices, bringing land, Maasai unity and political representation to the centre of the commemoration at his Motonyi home.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…