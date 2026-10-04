KCSE materials arrive, setting pace for exams

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An Invigilator during KCSE exams at St Kevin's Secondary School in Lodwar, Turkana County. [File, Standard]

Preparations for the 2026 national examinations have entered a critical phase after a consignment of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination materials arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from Greece.

The materials arrived on Friday evening, less than three weeks before the first scheduled KCSE examination activities, as the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) continues to demand better pay and clearer terms for teachers who will supervise and mark the national examinations.

A police report seen by The Sunday Standard shows that the consignment arrived at JKIA at 6.19 pm on Friday aboard Magma Aviation flight CC 5055, operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, from Athens.

The consignment comprised printed materials weighing about 71.3 tonnes.

Police said the materials were then transferred for safeguarding at about 10.10 pm under the escort of General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

No incident was reported during the operation, according to the police report.

The arrival of the materials comes as the country counts down to the 2026 national examinations, with the KCSE rehearsal scheduled for October 16.

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) timetable, KCSE examination activities begin on October 19, with oral and practical papers.

The main written papers start on November 2, with the final scheduled examination on November 20.

The development also comes against the backdrop of growing tension over the remuneration of teachers involved in the examination process.

KUPPET has been pushing for an agreement with KNEC covering payment rates and timelines for teachers involved in examination supervision, invigilation and marking.

In August, KUPPET National Chairman Omboko Milemba called for a formal agreement between the union and KNEC before the examinations begin, saying teachers needed clarity on their remuneration and payment timelines.

The union has since escalated its demands, with its leadership threatening to lobby members to boycott examination supervision, management and marking unless the remuneration of teachers contracted by KNEC is reviewed.

KUPPET Secretary-General Akelo Misori said the union had petitioned the Salaries and Remuneration Commission over terms and allowances.

The dispute has raised questions over whether the payment issue will be resolved before teachers begin undertaking their examination duties.

The arrival of the materials signals that the logistical preparations for the examinations are moving ahead, even as negotiations over the terms of those who will handle the papers remain an issue.

The 2026 examination cycle will involve thousands of teachers deployed as centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and examiners.

KNEC and the Teachers Service Commission have already begun preparations for the deployment and briefing of examination personnel.

Other national assessments, including KPSEA, KJSEA, KILEA and KPLEA, are also scheduled for the October-November examination period.