Oburu: UK medical trip will not disrupt ODM operations

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ODM Leader Oburu Oginga during a national conversation beyond 2030 at KICC on August 12, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

ODM leader Oburu Oginga has confirmed that he travelled to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up, saying his temporary absence should not disrupt the operations of the Orange Democratic Movement.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Oburu said he travelled on the advice of his doctors and the party leadership for a comprehensive assessment of his health, as well as a period of rest and recuperation.

“The Office of the Party Leader wishes to address our ODM family and the people of Kenya. I am currently in the United Kingdom (UK) to undergo a thorough, routine medical checkup,” he said.

Oburu described the medical visit as a normal part of managing his health as he advances in age, but used his absence to highlight what he called an important test of ODM's institutional strength.

“As I attend to these personal health routine checks, that naturally come with advancing years, I view taking this step back as a deliberate, strategic moment for our movement,” he said.

He said the party should be able to operate effectively even when its leader is temporarily unavailable, arguing that ODM has developed structures capable of handling its day-to-day affairs.

“Our party possesses the internal mechanisms, the democratic maturity, and the systems to handle day to day activities seamlessly,” Oburu said.

Oburu said his current absence provides an opportunity to demonstrate that the party's structures are stronger than any individual.

“This is a time of transition, where the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is being tested on its readiness and preparedness on institutionalism. I welcome this test,” he said.

He argued that a mature political movement must be built around institutions that can survive changes in leadership.

“A true voice of the people and a mature political movement must be anchored upon strong, resilient structures that outlast us all,” he said.

Oburu specifically identified Deputy Party Leaders Paul Simba Arati, the Governor of Kisii, and Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, the Governor of Mombasa, as key figures responsible for steering party affairs alongside the National Central Committee and secretariat.

“As an elder who has walked this long journey with you, I have absolute faith in their collective leadership, discipline, and vision to steer our movement effectively,” he said.

Oburu's latest announcement also comes after recent reports and speculation about his health.

On September 1, he dismissed reports that he had been readmitted to Nairobi Hospital, explaining that he had only visited the facility briefly for a general medical check-up before returning home.

“I had only briefly visited the hospital for a general check-up with my doctors and have since returned home,” he said at the time.

He also urged Kenyans and ODM supporters not to panic over his medical consultations.

“Being sick is a normal human experience and should not alarm anyone,” Oburu said.