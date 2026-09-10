DCI officers arrested over alleged bribe demand

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Integrity Centre Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kipkelion Sub-County Offices over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

The suspects, are accused of demanding Sh500,000 from a complainant in exchange for terminating a murder case against him.

According to the EACC, preliminary investigations into the allegations led to an operation targeting the two officers. They were subsequently arrested earlier today while allegedly receiving Sh120,000, part of the amount they are accused of demanding.

The Commission said the suspects were processed at its South Rift Regional Office following their arrest.

They were later released on cash bail of Sh30,000 each as investigations continue.

The latest arrests come amid broader efforts by anti-corruption agencies to strengthen accountability within public institutions.

The EACC urge members of the public to report bribery and other forms of corruption, saying public cooperation is critical in identifying and disrupting corrupt practices.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to combating corruption across all sectors and encouraged Kenyans to use its official reporting channels to provide information on suspected corrupt conduct.