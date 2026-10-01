Wetang'ula: Honours carry a greater duty to serve

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula after awarding National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH) on October 1, 2026. [PBU]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has challenged recipients of national honours to see their medals not merely as recognition of past achievements, but as a renewed call to serve Kenyans with greater integrity, dedication and responsibility.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings during the presentation of medals and certificates to 180 recipients honoured between 2022 and 2025, Wetang’ula said national recognition should raise, rather than lower, the expectations placed on public servants.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” Wetang’ula said, urging the honourees to use the recognition as motivation to deepen their commitment to public service.

“These medals are an honour for the distinguished service to the people of Kenya,” he said, adding that recipients should continue to uphold integrity, impartiality and dedication in their respective areas of responsibility.

“Do not tire of serving Kenyans because it is our duty to serve objectively,” the Speaker said.

The ceremony brought together Members of Parliament, Senators, parliamentary staff, commissioners, judicial officers, senior government officials and retirees whose contributions had earned them recognition under Kenya’s national honours system.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula recognise Butere MP Tindi Mwale with CBS awards on October 1, 2026. [PBU]

Among those recognised were National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed was recognised as an Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH), while Senator Moses Otieno Kajwang, Tharaka MP George Murugara, Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje, Otiende Amollo, Turkana West MP Epuyo Nanok, Senator Okongo Mogeni, Turbo MP Janet Sitienei.

Others include Butere MP Tindi Mwale, Senator Joyce Korir, William Kamket, Tiati MP, Sarah Korere, Laikipia North MP, Charles Kamuren, Baringo South, Jackson Kosgei nominated received the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula awards Fatuma Zainab Mohammed - Women Rep Migori County with CBS on October 1, 2026. [PBU]

Other recipients included lawmakers and public officials honoured under the Moran of the Golden Heart (MGH), Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) and Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) categories.

The recognition, however, was accompanied by a broader conversation about the meaning of public service and the responsibility that comes with state honours.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula awards Nominated MP Jackson Kosgei on October 1, 2026. [PBU]

Wetang’ula also used the occasion to reflect on how Kenya’s Parliament has evolved over the decades. He recalled that when he entered Parliament in 1992, the institution operated as a department under the Office of the President and had only four major committees.

These were the House Business Committee, the Public Accounts Committee, the Public Investments Committee and the Powers and Privileges Committee.

He credited successive generations of parliamentary leaders and legislators with helping shape the institution through reforms and changes to the Standing Orders.

“I reminded Members of the reforms enjoyed by the 13th Parliament, many of which stem from the Standing Orders drafted by the late Dr Bonaya Godana, Bishop Kimani, the late Henry Obwocha, MP Julius Sunkuli and myself,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker said Parliament’s transformation had been gradual, with the committee system expanding over time to strengthen its legislative, oversight and representative roles.

He linked that institutional history to the continuing responsibility of legislators to understand the laws they make.

Senator Moses Kajwang and Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang after being awarded Order of the Burning Spear on October 1, 2026. [Courtesy]

Wetang’ula particularly urged Members of both Houses to carefully examine seven education Bills currently before Parliament, warning that the proposed legislation would have far-reaching implications for learners, teachers, parents, educational institutions and the Government.

“I urge Members of both Houses to read and understand the proposed laws to enable informed decisions,” he said.

The call placed the honours ceremony within a wider message about accountability: recognition of public service must be matched by informed decision-making and continued attention to citizens’ interests.

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed also addressed the process through which national honours are awarded. He said the process involves public participation before nominees are considered and the final list released.

“Kenyans must understand that before the list is released, there is always public participation,” Junet said. “The committee has recognised the work of those who have been honoured.”

Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi said the recognition should encourage legislators and other public servants to sustain their contribution to the country.

“The President thought it prudent to consider more Kenyans,” Murungi said. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula recognise Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja on October 1, 2026. [PBU]

The ceremony was attended by National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge, Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye, members of the Parliamentary Honours Advisory Committee and other senior parliamentary officials.

Wetang’ula thanked President William Ruto for recognising the recipients, noting that the honours system provides a formal avenue for acknowledging distinguished service to Kenya.

He also observed that the system has evolved, with recognition increasingly extending to people serving in different capacities.

“A few years ago, one had to be politically correct to receive the honour. We now have first-time MPs receiving the medals for holding leadership positions,” he said.