Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Oburu Oginga breaks silence on hospital admission

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga take at a stride during a golf game on August 29, 2026. [Oburu Oginga]

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has addressed reports linking him to a fresh hospital admission, dismissing the claims as false.

Speculation over the health of the 83-year-old ODM party leader had grown after he stayed away from public engagements for more than a week, with some reports claiming he had returned to hospital shortly after an earlier admission.

Oginga questioned whether those spreading the claims had verified the information with him directly.

"Those people saying I have been readmitted, have they talked to me? They have not looked for me," he said.

He said doctors discharged him on Monday and he was now recuperating at his Nairobi residence.

"Thank you for your concerns. I have read the nation's digital news and wish to state that I am very well," he said., adding, "I had only briefly visited the hospital for a general checkup with my doctors and have since returned home."

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga plays golf on August 29, 2026. [Oburu Oginga]

Oginga noted that illness is part of normal life and urged Kenyans against alarm.

"Being sick is a normal human experience and should not alarm anyone. The day I am truly sick, I will inform you all, for I am a very transparent person," he added.

The senator said he received several visitors during his stay, including senior government officials.

"I have received so many visitors. Cabinet secretaries like Opiyo Wandayi, the Energy CS, visited me," he explained.

His clarification follows an earlier round of reports in August, when he was said to have been admitted then discharged before a further stay.

Oginga assumed ODM's leadership in an acting capacity after the death of his brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in October 2025, before delegates formally confirmed him as party leader in March 2026.

His age and health have since become contested ground within the party.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said last month that allies of President William Ruto had questioned Oginga's capacity to lead, citing his mobility and difficulty reading speeches at public events.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

ODM leader Oburu Oginga ODM leader Oburu Oginga Health Oburu Oginga Oburu Odinga Hospitalized
.

Latest Stories

Ruto appoints Sossion, Lentoijoni to TSC for six-year term
Ruto appoints Sossion, Lentoijoni to TSC for six-year term
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
Universities Admission: Confusion reign for 'freshiers' in new university funding
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
Mukuru residence remain discontented after meeting affordable housing CEO over housing crisis
National
By Newton Kimaiyo
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Killings shock: Police kill at least 3 Kenyans per day
By Patrick Kibet 2 hrs ago
Killings shock: Police kill at least 3 Kenyans per day
Half-baked police: Maraga Report: Instructors ill-prepared for the role of training police recruits
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Half-baked police: Maraga Report: Instructors ill-prepared for the role of training police recruits
Maraga taskforce on police transport
By Brian Lagat 2 hrs ago
Maraga taskforce on police transport
The IEBC purge raises 2027 poll fears after major senor staff shake up
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
The IEBC purge raises 2027 poll fears after major senor staff shake up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved