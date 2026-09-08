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Political analyst Zuena poses tough question ahead of 2027

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 8, 2026
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Political analyst Abbie Zuena during an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, September 8,2026. [Screengrab]

Political analyst Abbie Zuena has challenged Kenyans to take the lead in pushing for political change ahead of the 2027 General Election.

She warns changing political alliances alone will not deliver better governance.

Speaking during an interview with Spice FM on Tuesday, Zuena said the political shift must involve voters and all generations, arguing that democracy cannot work if some groups remain excluded from discussions on the country’s future.

“I think when we started at Linda Mwananchi, we wanted complete systemic change. But if we want to influence change on a larger scale, we have to bring every stakeholder to the table, and that includes the older generation,” said Zuena.

She said Kenyans are demanding changes in leadership and governance, with integrity, accountability and responsible use of public funds among the issues that should shape the 2027 debate.

Zuena also questioned whether politicians backing the idea of a one-term administration were united on who should lead it, saying Kenyans should not replace one system only to reproduce the problems they want removed.

“The question remains, are we all for one term, if yes, why? All of us can be one term, but we should be clear about who should lead this one-term brigade, because we need someone who understands what needs to be done and does not reflect what we are trying to remove from the current regime,” she explained.

She said restoring the rule of law and constitutionalism should come before discussions about who should take power in 2027.

Zuena also questioned the credibility of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's opposition to President William Ruto, citing his role in the administration that brought Ruto to power.

“Even though impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is now saying, ‘Ruto must go,’ let’s not forget that he was part of the very system that brought William Ruto to power. So, we still don’t fully trust him,” she noted.

Zuena cited political developments in Homa Bay, which she linked to the one-term debate, accusing some leaders of resisting efforts to confront the issue.

“We entered a region, Homa Bay, that is considered a ‘one-term’ region, and Gladys Wanga and Peter Kaluma did not want people to see that reality,” she said.

She maintained that political change would have little meaning without reforms to strengthen constitutionalism and the rule of law.

“We are taking Kenyans back to the law, and if we cannot have this conversation before kicking out this regime, then regardless of who we vote in, nothing is going to matter,” Zuena said.

She said Linda Mwananchi would continue mobilising voters despite opposition from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), adding that the movement expected to draw candidates from areas considered ODM strongholds.

“Once we launch our party, most of our candidates will come from ODM strongholds,” she said.

Zuena placed the responsibility for political change on voters, urging Kenyans to scrutinise candidates before elections and hold elected leaders accountable.

“Change has to start with the voter. Are we prepared to vote in leaders who can bring change and hold them accountable?” she asked.

She also raised concerns about security, warning that violence could persist unless the government takes action.

“I don't think violence is going to stop anytime soon, and this is the reality. Kenyans need to be shown to fight back and restore our country,” she said.

“When the government sits and admits it has lost control of security of Kenyans, the government is basically telling us to protect ourselves,” she added.

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