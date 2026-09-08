IG Kanja under fire from senators for failing to arrest Isiolo Governor

Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Senate County Public Accounts Committee (SCPAC) has re-invited Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to appear before it to explain why he has not arrested Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo and presented him before the Committee.

The Inspector General had been scheduled to appear before the Committee on Monday to explain to Senators the circumstances under which the National Police Service had failed to arrest the Governor and produce him before the Committee.