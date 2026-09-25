Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya's youth have shown up, where are authorities?

By Lucy Atemo | Sep. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s democratic story has, over three decades, been one of hard-won expansion, from the repeal of Section 2A in 1991, which ended the country’s single-party era, to the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, which reimagined the relationship between citizens and the State.

Kenya has steadily widened the space for citizens to participate in leadership and governance. Each electoral cycle has tested how far this constitutional promise has reached ordinary citizens.

With the country barely a year away from the 2027 General Election, the question is consequential: who is shaping the narrative that will define Kenya’s political future, and who will be asked to live with its outcome?

The commemoration of International Democracy Day on September 15, 2026 brought together stakeholders, including young people, at an opportune moment. Young people, who make up close to 57 per cent of the country’s voting bloc, are not a peripheral constituency. Numerically, they are the majority.

In 2024, young people mobilised in the digital space, reading the Finance Bill clause by clause and explaining it in Kiswahili and local dialects across social media. They organised demonstrations, provided medical and legal aid to protesters in real time and helped force the withdrawal of legislation that had already been passed by the National Assembly, largely through peaceful, constitutionally protected assembly.

Two years later, they continue to engage by crowdsourcing budget documents, tracking bursary disbursements, supporting civic education and public participation, and running campaigns, such as “Niko Kadi”, which encourages voter registration.

While these efforts deserve recognition, translating a strong digital voice into durable democratic gains requires sustained engagement with processes that are slower and less visible than going viral.

How, then, can young people translate online activism into votes? Ultimately, power is exercised at the registration desk and polling station.

Yet IEBC data shows that the enhanced 30-day registration drive fell short, with young people accounting for just 32.65 per cent of new registrations. This may reflect frustrations with electoral politics, including perceptions that young people’s votes are courted at rallies, but their participation in governance is limited.

For decades, campaigns have relied on handouts, reinforcing patronage and treating citizens as clients. Participatory democracy requires meaningful public involvement, stronger county forums and a properly resourced National Youth Council.

Young Kenyans need credible institutions, accountable government and a trustworthy electoral process. Accountability for alleged abductions and disappearances of protesters in 2024 and 2025 is essential to rebuilding that trust and realising the democratic promise of the 2010 Constitution.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Election 2027 Kivumbi 2027 Kenyan Youth Youth in Political Leadership
.

Latest Stories

Inside the deadly web linking Mbobu and Mutiso killings
Inside the deadly web linking Mbobu and Mutiso killings
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
Court of Appeal declines to scrap Housing Levy, affordable housing
National
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
IEBC, Interior Ministry accused of working in cahoots over ID and voter enlisting
National
By Ndung’u Gachane
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside the deadly web linking Mbobu and Mutiso killings
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Inside the deadly web linking Mbobu and Mutiso killings
Court of Appeal declines to scrap Housing Levy, affordable housing
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Court of Appeal declines to scrap Housing Levy, affordable housing
Supreme Court reverses recusal order, allows Tuju to prosecute Sh1.9 billion loan dispute
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Supreme Court reverses recusal order, allows Tuju to prosecute Sh1.9 billion loan dispute
IEBC, Interior Ministry accused of working in cahoots over ID and voter enlisting
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
IEBC, Interior Ministry accused of working in cahoots over ID and voter enlisting
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved