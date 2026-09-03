Oburu hosts Senators at Nairobi home as he recovers

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Siaya Senator and ODM party leader Oburu Oginga share a light moment with Nicholas Gumbo on September 3, 2026. [Oburu Oginga]

Siaya Senator and ODM party leader Oburu Oginga on Thursday hosted a delegation from the Senate Energy Committee at his Nairobi residence as he continued recovering at home following a recent hospital visit.

The delegation was led by Committee Chairperson Senator William Kisang and his Vice Senator Beatrice Ogolla. Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo also accompanied the two senators during the courtesy call.

Oburu said the visit was primarily intended to check on his wellbeing but also provided an opportunity to discuss the committee’s work, legislative priorities and policy oversight in the energy sector.

“Received Senate Energy Committee Chairperson Sen. William Kisang, Vice-Chairperson Sen. Beatrice Ogolla, and Eng. Nicholas Gumbo at my Nairobi residence this morning,” Oburu shared on social media. Siaya Senator and ODM party leader Oburu Oginga hosts Senator William Chesang [R] and Nicholas Gumbo at his Nairobi home on September 3, 2026. [Oburu Oginga]

He added that the meeting resulted in a “productive update” on committee meetings, the advancement of the legislative agenda and efforts to strengthen oversight of the energy sector.

“Collaborative leadership remains key to driving sustainable development and accountability across our nation,” the senator said.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of renewed public interest in Oburu’s health after he recently visited Nairobi Hospital.

Reports had circulated claiming that the veteran politician had been readmitted to the facility and that access to him had been restricted to close family members.

Oburu, however, dismissed the reports, saying he had already been discharged and was recuperating at his Nairobi home.

On Tuesday, he challenged those spreading claims about his alleged readmission to verify the information with him directly.

“Those people saying I have been readmitted, have they talked to me? They have not looked for me,” he said. Siaya Senator and ODM party leader Oburu Oginga with Senator Beatrice Ogolla on September 3, 2026. [Oburu Oginga]

Oburu also revealed that several senior government officials had visited him during his hospital stay, including Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Opiyo Wandayi.

“I have received so many visitors. Cabinet secretaries like Opiyo Wandayi, the Energy CS, visited me,” he said.

The senator has repeatedly sought to reassure Kenyans that his condition was not as serious as portrayed on social media.

He previously described his hospital visit as brief and said he was undergoing a routine medical check-up before returning home to rest.

“The day I am truly sick, I will inform you all, for I am a very transparent person,” Oburu said.