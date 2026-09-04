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How traders forced Ruto and KRA into State House retreat

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 4, 2026
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Nairobi traders take to the streets, protesting high KRA taxes and demanding a review of new charges on August 28, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto's administration was forced into a humiliating retreat on Wednesday, striking a deal with small-scale traders that slashes a controversial customs valuation used to tax consolidated imports.

The climb down came after thousands of protesters paralysed Nairobi's central business district over rising business costs and vowed to sustain the protests in the coming days.

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Related Topics

William Ruto Nairobi Traders Protests Ruto KRA Deal KRA Customs Valuation
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