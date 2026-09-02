Political leaders demand answers as Alex Kiprotich's abduction sparks outrage

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Standard Group PLC Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich when he arrived at the media house offices along Mombasa after he was found dumped near Masinga Dam after his abduction along the Gilgil-Nakuru Road. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Political leaders, lawyers and rights organisations have condemned the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, warning that attacks on journalists threaten Kenya's constitutional order and press freedom.

Kiprotich was seized by armed men along the Gilgil-Nakuru road shortly before 9.20pm on Tuesday while travelling to Nakuru.

He was found dumped near Masinga Dam in Machakos County about nine hours later on Wednesday morning, following an overnight search by colleagues and family.

The Orange Democratic Movement condemned the abduction and demanded an end to nighttime disappearances, describing the incident as an attack on the freedoms guaranteed under Article 34 of the Constitution, which protects media freedom.

"The ODM party wishes to condemn in the strongest terms possible the abduction of a Standard Media Group journalist Mr Alex Kiprotich by unknown people along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway last night," the party said in a statement.

ODM noted that whether the abduction was carried out by police officers or unidentified individuals, the act was an affront to press freedom and other rights protected under the Constitution.

The party demanded Kiprotich's freedom and called on relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances behind the incident, adding that the culture of nighttime abductions had to stop for Kenya to progress.

Speaking on a local radio station on Wednesday, Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i called the incident unacceptable in a country that has built its international reputation on press freedom.

"If a person is making mistakes while doing his work, let legal action be taken against him. It is available in court. Not to arrest someone at night like this," Matiang'i observed.

He warned against government officials using their authority to intimidate journalists or restrict legitimate criticism, adding that Kenya's courts and institutions were equipped to handle disputes without resorting to abduction.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission demanded the arrest and prosecution of officers it says were responsible for the abduction, including their commanders.

"KHRC unequivocally condemns the unlawful and brutal abduction of Alex Kiprotich, associate editor at the Standard Media Group," the commission stated Wednesday.

The Kenya Editors Guild described the incident as a serious escalation in the intimidation of journalists, noting it was the second attempt to seize or harm Kiprotich within two months.

On June 27, armed men in a Toyota Probox tried to intercept him in Nakuru. He escaped by locking his car doors and driving off.

Amnesty International Kenya called for an independent and transparent investigation.

Executive Director George Morara warned that those responsible should face the law if wrongdoing is confirmed.

The Media Owners Association of Kenya also condemned the abduction, with chairperson Agnes Kalekye stressing that journalists' safety was non-negotiable.

The Gideon Moi-led KANU party demanded investigations into both the latest incident and the June attempt, noting Kiprotich had reported the earlier case at Menengai Police Station without any known follow-up action.

Senior Counsel Paul Muite noted the abduction came days after Kenya marked the 16th anniversary of the 2010 Constitution, under which President William Ruto had pledged to respect constitutional rights.

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo argued that no journalist should face abduction, intimidation or violence for doing lawful work.

"While we are relieved that he has since been released, his abduction remains a grave assault on press freedom, human dignity, the rule of law and every Kenyan's right to live free from fear," Odhiambo explained.

The abduction came days after President Ruto publicly criticised the Standard Group's coverage. Standard Group CEO Chaacha Mwita said the incident bore the hallmarks of a targeted attack on a journalist for doing his job.

Nakuru County Police Commander Samwel Boit maintained he had not received any formal complaint over the incident.