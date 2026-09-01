Archbishop Muheria: Governance must start with truth and trust

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Archbishop Anthony Muheria receives a token during the Institute of Certified Secretaries’ 31st Annual Dinner in Nairobi.

Kenya's transformation must begin with stronger governance and integrity in institutions, Archbishop of Nyeri Anthony Muheria has said.

Muheria made the remarks as chief guest at the 31st Annual Dinner of the Institute of Certified Secretaries, held in Nairobi on August 29.

He urged leaders to embrace truth, build trust and use ethical leadership to drive the country's development, addressing governance professionals, institutional leaders and other stakeholders at the event.

The dinner also saw the institute recognise professionals for their contribution to governance and the secretarial profession.

The institute conferred Fellowship on Charles Kanjama, a Senior Counsel, and on Nelson Walusala Nyongesa.

Both received the designation Fellow of the Institute of Certified Secretaries.

Professor Abraham Waithima and Reverend Geoffrey Njenga received Honorary Fellowship for their contribution to good governance and society.

The institute also presented Awards of Commendation to professionals who contributed to the institute, the governance profession and society.

Institute Chairperson Jacqueline Waihenya and Chief Executive Officer Jeremiah Karanja, a holder of the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear honour, also addressed the gathering.

The event brought together governance professionals, institutional leaders, fellows, members and partners.