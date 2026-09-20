How power has changed ODM leaders

ODM leaders Simba Arati and Gladys Wanga welcome defectors to the party. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

For years, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was more than a political party. To many Kenyans, it represented a political tradition built around the defence of human dignity, constitutionalism, social justice and the right of ordinary citizens to challenge those in power.

Under the late Raila Odinga, ODM became synonymous with opposition politics that was often uncomfortable, confrontational and uncompromising. When governments were accused of abusing power, ODM was expected to be among the first political formations to raise its voice.