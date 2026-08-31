Jimmy Wanjigi: Ruto has created a 'fake economy' built on debt and excessive taxation

Safina Party leader and 2027 presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi has accused President William Ruto’s administration of presiding over a “fake economy” in which impressive macroeconomic figures mask the worsening financial struggles facing ordinary Kenyans and businesses.
Wanjigi, who has positioned himself as a tax justice crusader ahead of the 2027 General Election, said the country was facing a deeper economic crisis driven by excessive taxation, declining household purchasing power, high public debt, weak domestic liquidity and an increasingly hostile business environment.
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