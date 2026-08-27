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Where is she? KUCO demands answers over clinical officer's arrest, transfer

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Aug. 27, 2026
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KUCO Secretary General and CEO George Gibore. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) is seeking answers over the reported arrest and transfer of a clinical officer serving under the Kajiado County Government.

Christin Wanjiru was reportedly arrested at her home in Kitengela on Wednesday night and taken to Kitengela Police Station before being transferred on Thursday.

KUCO Secretary General and CEO George Gibore said the union was informed that Wanjiru was detained at the station without being promptly told why she had been arrested.

“This raises extremely serious constitutional and legal questions,” Gibore said.

The union questioned why Wanjiru was allegedly not issued with a warrant of arrest, why she was not booked at a police station in the area where she was arrested and why she was reportedly moved in a Subaru vehicle rather than a police vehicle.

Gibore said KUCO later established that Wanjiru had been transferred to Kasarani Police Station, where the union was following up on her whereabouts, any formal charges and the reasons for her arrest and transfer.

The union has asked the Officer Commanding Station at Kitengela Police Station to explain how Wanjiru was arrested and removed from the station, including whether her arrest and detention were formally recorded.

“A Kenyan citizen cannot simply be arrested, held at a police station and thereafter be removed from known police custody without the responsible authorities being able to account for who took her, where she was taken and under whose lawful authority,” Gibore wrote on X.

“If Christin was lawfully transferred to another police station, investigative agency or other lawful custody, that information must be disclosed immediately,” he added.

KUCO said it was engaging Kasarani Police Station and would provide an update once it establishes Wanjiru’s status.

The union has also called on security and human rights agencies to intervene and ensure her safety and accountability throughout the process.

“The National Police Service is constitutionally required to protect life, liberty and human dignity and to remain accountable to the people of Kenya,” Gibore noted.

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