Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Oburu: Put youth unemployment at the heart of development agenda

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto leads Raila Odinga's family and public after unveiling the Mausoleum on October 7, 2026. [Clinton Ambujo, Standard].

ODM leader Oburu Oginga has called on leaders to place youth unemployment at the heart of Kenya’s development and democratic debate, warning that the country’s educated young people are increasingly finding themselves at a crossroads despite years of schooling and the acquisition of skills.

Oburu said the growing disconnect between education and employment was not merely an economic problem but a threat to social stability and the country’s democratic future.

In a speech read on his behalf by Jaoko Oginga during the handover ceremony of the Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum at Kango ka Jaramogi in Siaya County, Oburu challenged leaders to ensure that development translates into opportunities that enable young people to earn a decent livelihood and participate meaningfully in the economy.

“Our greatest concern today lies with our educated young men, brilliant, capable youth who have gone through school but find themselves at crossroads without job opportunities,” he said.

He argued that while infrastructure development remains important, it cannot be the sole measure of national progress.

“Infrastructure alone is not enough,” Oburu said, insisting that development must be cascaded into human development through the creation of “meaningful employment for our people.”

He called for greater emphasis on industrial, technological and agricultural sectors, which he said have the potential to absorb Kenya’s growing youth population and transform education and skills into productive extend beyond lost incomes.

He warned that young people who remain economically excluded can become frustrated and desperate, creating a risk to social cohesion and economic activity.

For Oburu, the consequences of failing to address youth unemployment extend beyond lost incomes. He warned that young people who remain economically excluded can become frustrated and desperate, creating a risk to social cohesion and democratic stability.

“True democratic stability is anchored on economic dignity,” he said.

The remarks placed employment at the centre of a wider conversation about democracy. Oburu argued that political freedoms and constitutional rights cannot be fully meaningful to young people who lack economic opportunities and the ability to build independent lives.

His intervention came as the Jaramogi Odinga family formally received the completed mausoleum dedicated to his late brother, former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga. The facility is designed to serve not only as a place of remembrance but also as a centre for preserving Kenya’s political history.

According to Oburu, the mausoleum will house a state-of-the-art library, historical archives, research materials and digital repositories documenting the country’s political evolution. Galleries and exhibition spaces will showcase artefacts, speeches and key moments in Kenya’s struggle for constitutional democracy.

“This mausoleum is not just a place of rest; it stands proudly as a living center of democracy,” he said.

The site also represents a political legacy spanning generations. Oburu recalled his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, as a key figure in Kenya’s liberation struggle and pursuit of self-government.

He said Raila carried that struggle forward through the country’s second liberation, institutional reforms and the eventual adoption of the 2010 Constitution.

“This centre stands as proof that the long, painful march toward an open, democratic society started by the father and advanced by the son is an unbroken, sacred legacy that we must protect,” he said.

Oburu also highlighted the role of the Orange Democratic Movement in Kenya’s multiparty political history.

He described ODM as an important institution in the country’s democratic evolution and acknowledged its participation in the current broad-based government arrangement.

He credited the arrangement with contributing to political stability and pointed to infrastructure programmes, universal healthcare, agricultural support and education reforms as some of the initiatives undertaken.

But his central message remained that such investments must ultimately improve the lives of citizens.

The official opening of the mausoleum is scheduled for 15 October 2026, when it is expected to become a centre for research, political history and civic education.

Oburu, who said he was observing doctors’ instructions to rest and limit physical activity, told those gathered that his physical limitations had not diminished his commitment to the occasion.

“Even as I take this forced rest, my spirit, mind, and heart are fully present. May our dreams of a more prosperous, united and peaceful Kenya come true in this generation,” Oburu said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

ODM Leader Oburu Odinga Raila Odinga Mausoleum Youth Unemployment Kenya's Development Agenda
.

Latest Stories

Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
National
By Rodgers Otiso
3 hrs ago
Did he escape? Ebola patient's journey from DRC to Nairobi raises questions
National
By Eunice Omollo
3 hrs ago
Ebola case exposes gaps in Kenya's preparedness
National
By Mercy Kahenda
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Did he escape? Ebola patient's journey from DRC to Nairobi raises questions
By Eunice Omollo 3 hrs ago
Did he escape? Ebola patient's journey from DRC to Nairobi raises questions
Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
By Rodgers Otiso 3 hrs ago
Inside Raila's mausoleum: A memorial built around his legacy
Ebola case exposes gaps in Kenya's preparedness
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
Ebola case exposes gaps in Kenya's preparedness
Gachagua party to partner with Sifuna's TEP
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Gachagua party to partner with Sifuna's TEP
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved