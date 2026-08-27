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16 years on, Kenyans yearn for leaders who embody integrity

By Jacob Ochiro | Aug. 27, 2026
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President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

The framers of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 envisioned that any State officer, elected or appointed, should demonstrate respect, promote public confidence and be accountable to the public.

This has been clearly stipulated in Chapter 6, Leadership and Integrity under Article 73. 16 years down the line, the quality of the leaders churned out of democratic processes, appointments and nominations has been questionable, to say the least.

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Chapter 6, Leadership and Integrity Kenya's 2010 Constitution President William Ruto Cabinet
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