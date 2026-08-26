Ruto hands Sh2.6bn to Mau Forest evictees

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President William Ruto also announced the lifting pf the caveat that had been placed on land bordering the Mau Forest. [PCS]

President William Ruto has announced the payment of Sh2.6 billion to 13,000 families evicted from the Mau Forest in Narok six years ago, marking what he described as the closure of a long chapter.

Each beneficiary received Sh200,000 through M-Pesa to help them resettle and rebuild their lives away from the water tower.

Speaking at Sogoo in Narok South Constituency on Wednesday, during the final day of his two-day tour of Narok County, Ruto said the Government had taken steps to address the longstanding Mau Forest resettlement problem.

He noted that in 2023, the Government gave Sh300,000 each to 2,000 families living in tents in the Mau Forest to enable them to leave the water tower and purchase land elsewhere.

“We are today officially closing the long and painful chapter of people who were removed from the Mau Forest, which the County Government of Narok will now manage,” Ruto said.

The President criticised politicians who, he said, had continued to politicise the Mau Forest issue without providing lasting solutions.

“Many politicians have talked of the Mau question, but I talked of the Mau answer. This is why we are here today closing this chapter,” he said.

Ruto also announced that the Government had purchased 5,800 acres of land to settle families who have been living as squatters on property previously owned by the family of former Provincial Commissioner Isaiah Cheluget.

“We are processing title deeds of the people living on the land after buying the Cheluget farm,” he said.

Construction of Johanna Ng'eno University

The President also announced the allocation of Sh1.2 billion for the construction of Johanna Ng’eno University in Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

Speaking during the laying of the foundation stone, Ruto said the institution would fulfil a pledge to residents while expanding access to higher education for students from across the country.

“You told me, as residents of Emurua Dikirr, that you want a university. Today, I have brought KSh1.2 billion to construct the university that will be named after our brother Johana Ng'eno,” he said.

He said the university would create employment opportunities and attract new investments to the region.

At the same time, Ruto maintained that his administration had fulfilled at least 80 per cent of the pledges contained in its 2022 campaign manifesto.

“Kenyans will elect leaders based on their development record. Sloganeering will not make Kenyans vote for them. They have a long way to go,” he said.

The President further launched the construction of the 18-kilometre Mogondo-Cheramgoi-Mogor-Soit road in Emurua Dikirr, saying the project would improve connectivity and unlock economic opportunities in the region.

“This new road will strengthen connectivity and unlock greater economic opportunities in the region,” Ruto said.