Alarm over escalating suicide incidents across counties

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In Bungoma County, a 45-year-old man was found hanging from a guava tree in his compound.

Police are investigating five separate suspected suicide incidents reported in different parts of the country, involving four men and one woman.

In Nyandarua County, a 32-year-old man was found dead after his body was discovered floating in a well within a compound in Gathanji, Gathanji Sub-County, at around 11pm on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Francis Njoroge, was retrieved from the well by police officers and members of the public. No suicide note was found at the scene.

The body was taken to Nyahururu Sub-County Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

In another incident in Nyandarua, a 47-year-old man was found hanging from the rooftop of an animal feed store within his compound in North Kinangop.

James Mwangi Muchere was last seen by his wife at around 5.30am on Tuesday before he left the main house for a nearby latrine. He was later found hanging from the wooden rooftop of the store.

Police said the deceased had been suffering from eye cancer and was receiving treatment at North Kinangop Mission Hospital. The body taken to Engineer Level Four Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

In Embu County, a 34-year-old man was found hanging from the roof rafters of his house in Kanyavweri Village.

Peterson Ngari was found hanging with a rope. Police said he was unmarried and had reportedly been experiencing mental health difficulties. The body was moved to Kieni Level Five Mission Hospital mortuary.

In Bungoma County, a 45-year-old man was found hanging from a guava tree in his compound in Good Shepherd Village, Tuti Sub-Location.

Titus Wanjala Webanda is believed to have died after a domestic dispute with his wife on Monday evening. Police said the woman left the home and spent the night at a neighbour's house after the disagreement.

She returned at around 6am on Tuesday and found her husband dead. No suicide note was recovered. The body was taken to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, in Kajiado County, a woman was found dead after her body was discovered hanging from a tree branch within the compound of her rented house in Jua Kali area, Kajiado Township.

Margaret Wanjiru Mwangi, was found with a rope around her neck after relatives launched a search when she was reported missing. Police, DCI and crime scene investigators visited the scene before taking the body to Kajiado Referral Hospital mortuary.