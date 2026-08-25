Ruto: Narok Airport to be completed in two months

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President William Ruto addressing residents of Narok town. [PCS]

President William Ruto has announced that the construction of Narok Airport will be completed within the next two months, in a move expected to boost air connectivity to the Maasai Mara and strengthen the tourism sector.

The Sh677 million facility will serve both domestic and international passengers and support scheduled weekly flights from the Maasai Mara through Nairobi’s Wilson Airport, the President said.

Speaking on Tuesday during the first day of a two-day tour of Narok County, Ruto said the airport would make it easier for tourists to access the Maasai Mara National Reserve, one of the country’s leading wildlife destinations.

The President also announced the completion of the Kilgoris Airstrip, which he said would complement Narok Airport and improve transport links across the expansive county.

Kenya is targeting to increase annual tourist arrivals from the current 2.7 million to five million by 2028, Ruto said, describing tourism as a key pillar of job creation and economic growth.

The President said Kenya had gained greater international recognition, citing his invitation to the G7 Summit in France in July and the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi last May and co-hosted by Kenya and France.

During his tour, Ruto launched several infrastructure and development projects across Narok North, Narok South and Narok West, including road construction, a modern market and a power station.

He launched construction of the 59-kilometre Enengetia-Olkurto-Olposimoru road in Narok North, which will connect Eneng’etia, Olkurto, Enkuseru, Olposimoru and Kiptenden.

The road is expected to open up the agriculture-rich region by easing the movement of maize, wheat, vegetables, dairy products and other farm produce to markets.

Ruto said the Government was implementing 300 kilometres of road projects in Narok for Sh6 billion. He also cited the ongoing tarmacking of the Noswani-Naikarra-Morijo road, with 30 kilometres completed, as well as the Ololung’a-Ewaso Ng’iro and Ololung’a-Sogoo-Saptet-Mulot roads.

The Ololung’a-Sogoo-Saptet-Mulot road is 60 per cent complete, while construction of the 40-kilometre Suswa-Inkorionito-Naiekia-Enkare road is ongoing in Narok East.

The President also launched the 20-kilometre Ololung’a-Ewaso Ng’iro road in Narok South.

On electricity connectivity, Ruto said Sh2.8 billion would be used to connect an additional 15,000 households to power in the county. He said 14,000 households had been connected over the past three years.

He launched construction of the Sh62 million Olposimoru Power Station in Narok West, which is expected to connect 300 homes to electricity.

“We want to ensure that all Kenyans are connected to power to boost business and lift livelihoods,” he said.

The President also announced that Sh15 billion had been set aside for affordable housing, modern markets and university and college student hostels in Narok.

The Government is constructing 17 markets across the county, he said, as part of efforts to improve trading conditions. Ruto handed over the newly built Ololung’a Mama Mboga Modern Market in Narok South.

On agriculture, the President praised Narok farmers for contributing to national food security through the production of maize, wheat, potatoes and livestock.

He said the price of a 50-kilogramme bag of fertiliser would fall from Sh2,500 to Sh2,000 from September 2026, while the price of seed maize would be reduced by 50 per cent.

Ruto said the measures were intended to cushion farmers from the effects of this year's drought.

On healthcare, the President said 465,000 people in Narok had registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA), urging more residents to enrol.

He defended the SHA against critics, saying it had registered 32.5 million Kenyans in less than two years compared with eight million registered under the National Hospital Insurance Fund over nearly six decades.

Ruto said SHA members could access treatment promptly after registration and premium payment, unlike under NHIF, where patients often waited for months.

He accused politicians opposed to SHA of seeking to reverse reforms without offering an alternative.

On education, the President announced that the Government would hire an additional 20,000 teachers by the end of the year, bringing the total number employed over four years to more than 120,000.

Ruto also used the tour to defend his development agenda, saying all regions deserved equitable investment and calling for an end to what he termed politics of marginalisation.

“Narok is a rich agricultural county and there is no reason why you should not have good roads,” he told residents of Narok South.

He urged voters to judge leaders on their development plans rather than rhetoric, accusing his political competitors of promoting tribalism, hatred and division.

“Kenyans want an agenda that delivers development and progress, not empty talk,” he said.