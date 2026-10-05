IEBC to enforce Two-thirds gender rule in 2027 election candidate lists

Ann Njeri Nderitu appearing before the IEBC Selection Panel for an interview for the commissioner's role on March 28, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said it will keenly scrutinise party lists submitted to them ahead of next year's elections to ensure it complies with the two-thirds gender principle.

IEBC Commissioner Ann Nderitu has said they intend to ensure that political parties' present lists meet the minimum gender requirement, as part of increasing the number of women on the ballot papers.