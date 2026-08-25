Why degree is no longer requirement for elective positions

IEBC Commissioner Anne Nderitu during the KEWOPA's Women Leaders ,youthgroups ,CSOs,local administrators,electoral stakeholders meeting theme 'Enhancing Inclusive Electoral Governance through Women-and Youth-led Advocay and Policy Engagements at Iconic Plaza hotel, Nairobi. August 17th,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has clarified that there is no degree requirement for any elective post.

IEBC Commissioner Ann Nderitu said that this is because people went to court before the 2022 general election to challenge the requirement of a degree for candidates running for President, Member of the National Assembly, and Governor.