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Public officers eyeing elective posts to resign by February 10 - IEBC

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 20, 2026
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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon addressing the press at a past press conference. [File, Standard]

Public officers seeking to contest elective positions in the 2027 General Election have until February 10, 2027, to resign from office, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the deadline falls exactly six months before the August 10, 2027, General Election, which the Commission has confirmed will be held on a Tuesday.

“Any public officer who intends to contest in this election must resign from public office by Wednesday, 10th February 2027, which is exactly six months before the election,” Ethekon said.

The IEBC said adherence to the timelines will be non-negotiable, noting that they are legally binding and essential to ensuring an orderly electoral process.

Under the timetable, political parties must submit their membership lists and details of candidates participating in party primaries by March 16, 2027.

Party primaries and any related disputes must be concluded by May 8, while independent candidates are also required to meet their legal obligations by the same date.

Presidential aspirants will have until May 24 to submit lists of supporting voters drawn from a majority of Kenya’s counties.

Candidate registration will begin on May 29, with specific deadlines applying to the various elective positions.

The official campaign period will commence after candidates are registered, but not earlier than May 29, 2027.

Ethekon warned political parties, candidates and their supporters against breaching the prescribed campaign period, saying any electioneering outside the legal window will be unlawful.

The restrictions cover campaign posters, billboards, political caravans and other forms of campaigning.

Campaigning will close on August 7, 2027, 48 hours before Kenyans head to the polls.

“The law prescribes when election campaigns may commence,” Ethekon said, urging political parties, candidates and their supporters to strictly comply with electoral laws and regulations.

The deadline is among key milestones unveiled by the electoral commission as political parties, aspirants and other stakeholders begin preparations for the next General Election.

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IEBC IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon Public Officers
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