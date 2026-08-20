Tributes for the Samburu copter crash victims

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The US Embassy in Kenya posted a message of condolence on their social media accounts.

Among the seven victims who perished in the Wednesday Samburu helicopter crash is Ecuador's top spy Michele Sensi-Contugi.

Contugi, who was the Director General of the Strategic Intelligence Center (CIES), died alongside his fashion designer wife, Stephany Hollihan.

After the confirmation of their deaths, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa posted a condolence message on his X account.

“The National Government expresses its most heartfelt condolences over the sensitive passing of Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife Stephany Hollihan. Peace to their graves.”

The other occupants of the chopper have since been identified as Josh Outran, the pilot, and Americans Roger Duarte, Adam Halvaty, Henry Parra, and Jose Suarez.

After the accident, the US embassy in Kenya posted a message of condolence on their social media accounts.

“Our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who perished in today’s helicopter crash in Samburu County. We are in touch with local authorities and providing consular assistance.”

Suarez was an award-winning journalist and media executive working with Telemundo, a U.S.-based Spanish-language network owned by NBCUniversal.

He served as the president and general manager of the network's Orlando, Tampa and Miami-Naples units.

Reports also show that Parra was an aviation software entrepreneur based in Miami, US.

He was in a relationship with Adam Halvaty, and the two were on holiday. Parra worked with the US Army, providing them with software for aviation use.

Halvaty was the co-founder of Mrkt Group, a real estate development company based in the US. Duarte was a seafood entrepreneur and was once listed on Forbes' 30 Under 30.

Parra was the vice president of development for Benihana and he also served as a board member of the Coral Gables Art Museum.

US media published a statement which they attributed to the Duarte’s family.

“The Duarte and Valls families are devastated and heartbroken by the tragic helicopter accident in Kenya that claimed the lives of our beloved Roger Edward Duarte, our dear friends Jose Suarez, Adam Hlavaty, Henry Parra, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and Stephany Holliham Yeaza, as well as Josh Outram, the helicopter’s pilot,” the statement read.

“The magnitude of this tragedy is impossible to comprehend, and there are no words to express the depth of our pain. We ask that you keep them all and everyone who loved them in your prayers. We respectfully request privacy as our families grieve this unimaginable loss.”

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said that an investigation into the accident had been launched.

The probe will be led by Fred Kabunge, the Aircraft Accident Investigations Department acting head.